Department of Labor to Hold Online Seminars on Prevailing Wage Requirements in 2025

WASHINGTON, DC – The US Department of Labor has announced that its Wage and Hour Division will offer online seminars for contractors, contracting agencies, unions, workers and other stakeholders on prevailing wage requirements in fiscal year 2025 for federally funded construction and service contracts.

In the division’s ongoing effort to increase awareness and improve compliance, the division will host two-day seminars with sessions on the Davis-Bacon Act, Service Contract Act and other related topics. Participants can choose among the sessions offered either of the two days.

Seminars are scheduled on Nov. 13-14, 2024, and from March 18-19, June 25-26 and Sept. 24-25 in 2025. Learn more about related federal wage regulations and check for updates by visiting www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/government-contracts/construction/seminars.

“Prevailing wage laws empower workers by ensuring federally funded construction and service jobs are good jobs with fair wages and benefits,” said Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. “The Biden-Harris administration’s historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure have significantly increased the number of federal and federally funded projects, and the Wage and Hour Division is committed to ensuring stakeholders understand the labor standards protections critical to these investments.”

Seminar attendance is free, but registration is required. Additional information, including links to the sessions for each date, will be provided to participants after registration.

For more information about the Davis-Bacon Act, the Service Contract Act and other federal wage laws, call the division’s toll-free helpline at 866/4US-WAGE (487-9243).