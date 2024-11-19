Gen Z Is Eager to Take Up the Skilled Trades, but Faces Barriers

Gen Z Is Gaining Early Exposure and is Optimistic

The survey found that 80% of students were first introduced to a career in the trades by the time they were 15 years old, with more than a quarter being exposed at age 13 or younger.

The majority of students who took the next step and enrolled in skilled trades education feel optimistic about their career choice with 77% somewhat to extremely optimistic. Those around them, particularly their parents as well as their friends, are also positive about careers in the trades. In fact, 80% of respondents say their parents view careers in the trades somewhat to extremely positively, and 71% say the same of their friends.

Gen Z’s Optimism is Validated

In addition to feeling optimistic about their career choice, students are also confident about future job opportunities. The majority of respondents (84%) believe they will be hired immediately following graduation and more than two-thirds (67%) have already had conversations with potential employers who expressed an interest in hiring them.

Key Barriers: Training and Values

Beyond access to training, key concerns include the cost of trade school (43%), availability of networking opportunities (39%), finding time for class and related class work (35%), and access to equipment and tools for successful training (33%).

Survey results also show another set of barriers awaiting the Gen Z cohort once they are in full-time positions. Gen Z’s value system differs from that of Boomers and Gen X, the generations they’ll encounter in many management positions. The majority of respondents, for example, rated work-life balance (85%) and a caring boss (79%) as somewhat or extremely important expectations of a future job, a likely departure from previous generations’ expectations.

Meeting Expectations is Critical for Retention

While this generation is committed, one in three students say they will leave the skilled trades entirely if the industry does not meet their expectations. Among Gen Z’s most critical needs to stay in the field are a positive work-life balance (37%) and a clear path to advancement (35%).

View more survey findings at bit.ly/dewaltgenz.

National Apprenticeship Week Activities

As part of its National Apprenticeship Week celebration, DEWALT is hosting an event on November 20 and 21 at DEWALT’s headquarters in Towson, Md. to inspire and educate pre-apprentices about career opportunities in the trades. Attending are 150+ pre-apprentices from technical schools in Baltimore and Philadelphia.

The students will interact with DEWALT and industry leaders through an expert panel of tradespeople and representatives from trades education-focused non-profits, a tour of DEWALT’s research and development labs with engineers building cutting edge tools and technology, and demonstrations of the latest innovation at DEWALT’s national training hub, Stanley Black & Decker University. All activities aim to help young attendees learn more about career paths in the trades and the resources available to support them.

To learn more about DEWALT’s Grow The Trades initiative, 100th Anniversary, products and solutions, visit: www.DEWALT.com.