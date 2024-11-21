Department of Labor Kicks Off Tenth Annual National Apprenticeship Week

WASHINGTON, DC – The US Department of Labor has announced the start of National Apprenticeship Week, an annual event that showcases the ways Registered Apprenticeship improves career pathways and expands US workers’ access to good-paying jobs across industries.

Engagement, Expansion and Innovation

In its 10th year, National Apprenticeship Week will include over 1,300 apprenticeship events, across all 50 states and US territories, and over 800 proclamations reflecting the theme, “Celebrating 10 Years of Engagement, Expansion and Innovation.” These events and proclamations will focus on Registered Apprenticeship’s ability to bring together key national, regional, state and local stakeholders across the country to meet critical workforce needs and give job seekers on-ramps to attractive career pathways in high-growth, high-demand industry sectors such as infrastructure, cybersecurity, healthcare, construction and education.

Throughout the week—which runs from Nov. 17-23—Registered Apprenticeship system partners will host events across the country highlighting examples of partnership and collaboration across the national system. The events will include employers, apprentices and graduates, community-based organizations, education and training providers, federal partners, industry associations, intermediaries, labor unions, state apprenticeship agencies, apprenticeship graduates and contractors, Apprenticeship Ambassadors and the department’s Office of Apprenticeship.

Milestone Celebration

Since its inception in 2015, more than 1.4 million people have participated in more than 10,000 National Apprenticeship Week events, and over 1,800 proclamations have been issued in support of Registered Apprenticeship.

“During this milestone 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week, I call on our diverse partners throughout the National Apprenticeship System to celebrate the profound ways that Registered Apprenticeship has transformed lives, empowered workers and strengthened communities,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “Now is the time for all of us to build partnerships with employers, promote the benefits of apprenticeship, and increase awareness of Registered Apprenticeship opportunities to all communities, including underrepresented groups, to create pathways to good jobs for all.”

Planned Events

During National Apprenticeship Week, and as part of Youth and Young Adult Apprenticeship Day, the inaugural cohort of youth Apprentice Trailblazers will be recognized at the White House for their contributions to expand, diversify and modernize Registered Apprenticeship. Trailblazers will also share their experiences on the department’s social media accounts using the hashtag #TrailblazerTakeover.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, the department will host a virtual event launching the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Registered Apprenticeship Collaborative. Through the collaborative, the department will work with leaders in higher education, business, community and state apprenticeship agencies to increase sharing, collaboration and partnership building across the HBCU network to develop career pathways in new industries and expand equitable access to Registered Apprenticeship opportunities.

Find a National Apprenticeship Week 2024 event near you and learn how to participate by visiting www.apprenticeship.gov/national-apprenticeship-week/events.