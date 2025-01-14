Frontdoor, Inc. to Award Scholarships to Trade School Students

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), a leading provider of home warranties launched a new trade school scholarship program in collaboration with BlueRecruit, a direct-hire marketplace built for skilled-trade workers, further connecting the dots between education and skilled trade career opportunities.

“Launching this trade school scholarship program is a momentous occasion. Our hope is that this scholarship program will help to bridge the growing skilled trades labor gap by supporting the hard-working students that aspire to be the next generation of skilled tradespeople,” said Evan Iverson, Frontdoor’s Chief Operating Officer.

The trade scholarship program is available to students across the United States. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on their demonstrated commitment to the industry—including acceptance and enrollment in a trade school, a letter of recommendation, and a video essay. The applicant pool will be reviewed by a Frontdoor committee, and selected students will be awarded funds specific to their education and degree progress.

“Dwindling trades talent has been a challenge the trade industry’s been struggling to solve for years,” said Rich Camacho CEO & Co-Founder of BlueRecruit. “Partnerships like Frontdoor allow us to support future tradespeople as they enter the industry, while helping connect current contractors with new talent. These scholarships are the first step toward filling the hundreds of open essential trades jobs across the country.”

Over the past few decades, a growing number of essential professionals such as contractors, plumbers, and electricians have retired, creating a widening gap between job openings and qualified workers. As a leader in the home services sector, Frontdoor recognizes that addressing this challenge requires immediate action to drive positive change within the industry.

To apply for the Frontdoor trade school scholarships visit bluerecruit.us/lp/frontdoor-scholarship/.