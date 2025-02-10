PHCC Educational Foundation Introduces Advanced HVACR Courses at AHR Expo

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation announced at AHR Expo it has expanded its online educational programming to enhance the skillsets of HVACR professionals and provide them with more robust training using the latest industry technologies. Professionals at any level can now enroll in the new courses through a dedicated portal being launched for the PHCC Academy®, a comprehensive online platform offering industry-leading training programs with specialized courses for everyone from pre-apprentices to seasoned business owners.



The updated curriculum consists of foundational content covering heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration basics, as well as expanded content to train technicians on how to use, install, maintain and troubleshoot new smart HVAC systems, energy-efficient technologies and indoor air-quality solutions and keep up with industry advancements. The four-year apprenticeship courses are available on demand for trades workers to complete at their own pace, with a one-year timeframe for each of the four stages. Apart from HVACR-focused courses, the PHCC Academy also offers business management and sales training courses so professionals can excel at all stages of their career.



Meeting a Growing Need

The PHCC Academy platform addresses the industry's growing need for flexible, relevant and focused training options amid an ongoing skills labor gap. The industry continues to see a shortage of qualified plumbing and HVAC technicians in the field, due to an aging workforce, a poor perception of the trades, and rapidly evolving technological advancements.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there are on average about 42,500 openings for HVACR professionals projected each year. The agency also reports that the number of HVAC technicians has declined by more than 50% in the last decade, emphasizing the need for such a resource.

Meanwhile, HVAC enrollment for the PHCC Academy has seen a significant growth (1,984 percent) over the past 5 years—a trend the Foundation expects to continue in the future. Whether professionals are just starting their careers or looking to expand their business knowledge, the PHCC Academy provides industry professionals with targeted educational programs to support their goals.

A Transformative Shift

“The Academy’s goal has always been to provide innovative educational programming for plumbing and HVAC professionals, supporting their growth and success in the industry," said Dan Quinonez, Executive Director of the PHCC Educational Foundation. “Since the industry is going through a transformative shift, our primary goal is to prepare the new generations of HVACR technicians and seasoned pros on how to work with emerging smart technologies and energy-efficient solutions so that they can easily and efficiently solve real-world problems in the field. In addition to trade-focused resources, our new business management courses are helping company owners and their employees enhance their business acumen, build stronger leadership competency and improve their customer service skills.”

Developed by licensed industry contractors within the PHCC Association, as well as PhD experts, the Academy’s online courses address comprehensive industry trends and developments and fulfill the Department of Labor’s registration for the Related Technical Instruction (RTI). Courses average between $2,000-$2,500 a year, depending on the individual state’s licensure and certification pricing.

To learn more about the PHCC Academy’s plumbing and HVAC courses, visit: https://phccacademy.org/.