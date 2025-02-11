Bring Back the Trades to Host Skills Expo at Gillette Stadium in Partnership with F.W. Webb

RYE, NH — Bring Back the Trades (BBTT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of skilled tradespeople, has announced its upcoming Skills Expo at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The event is made possible through a partnership with F.W. Webb, the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, and industrial supplies in the Northeast.

The BBTT Skills Expo presented by F.W. Webb is set to be a transformative experience for middle school and high school students, their parents, and adults interested in learning about the trades. The event is designed to engage, inspire, and inform, showcasing the exciting, technology-driven world of skilled trades through hands-on exhibits and interactive displays.

Event Highlights:

Interactive Exhibits: Businesses from various trades will host engaging, science-fair-style displays that encourage attendees to roll up their sleeves and explore.

Engaging Experiences: Outside the stadium, attendees can get up close with cutting-edge equipment, tools, and vehicles used in today’s trades.

Guest Appearances: Special appearances by industry leaders and trade advocates, with a keynote discussion to be announced soon.

Giveaways and Prizes: Attendees will have the chance to win exciting giveaways, including co-branded items from F.W. Webb and BBTT.

Family-Friendly Activities: Designed to engage participants of all ages, the event provides opportunities for parents and community members to explore career paths alongside students.

“This event is more than a career fair—it’s a movement to change perceptions of the trades and shine a light on the incredible opportunities they offer,” said Steve Turner, Founder and President of Bring Back the Trades. “We’re excited to bring the Skills Expo to a venue as iconic as Gillette Stadium, thanks to the support of F.W. Webb. Together, we’re creating a space where students, parents, and the community can discover how rewarding and vital skilled trades careers can be.”

The BBTT Skills Expo is part of Bring Back the Trades’ mission to reduce the stigma surrounding trade careers, educate communities about the opportunities they provide, and inspire individuals to pursue rewarding, high-paying, and high-demand jobs.

"We at F.W. Webb are proud to partner with Bring Back the Trades to help elevate the Skills Expo to the next level at Gillette Stadium,” said Jeff Pope, Owner and President of F.W. Webb. “This event is about inspiring the next generation to explore the endless opportunities in the skilled trades, while showcasing the innovation and pride that drive our industry. Together, we’re creating a platform for students, parents, and communities to see firsthand the rewarding careers that build and sustain our future."

Why Attend?

Discover career paths in plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, construction, and more.

Meet professionals in the industry and learn about the cutting-edge technology shaping the trades.

Network with businesses offering career opportunities, apprenticeships, internships and mentoring.

Explore paths for continuing education and training in high-demand fields.

"We're incredibly excited to collaborate with F.W. Webb for the Skills Expo at Gillette Stadium,” said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Corporate Sponsorship sales at Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “This partnership provides a platform to showcase the endless opportunities within the skilled trades and inspire young minds to pursue these rewarding careers. Bring Back the Trades has done a great job of creating interactive exhibits to give students an opportunity to explore, learn, and envision their future working in the trades."

For more information, visit BBTT.org. To learn more about F.W. Webb Company, please visit fwwebb.com.