Lessons from the Latest PHCC Essentials of Project Management Class

Every offering of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation’spopular Essentials of Project Management class seems to develop a theme. For the four-day class conducted March 19 - 22 at the Viega Seminar Center in Broomfield, Colorado last week, that theme centered on “disruptions” in our industry.

Planning Promotes Productivity

Leading the class of twenty-three attendees through highly interactive discussions was Purdue University Professor Emeritus Kirk Alter. The attendees examined several examples of what happens when everyday construction disruptions cause delays or extra costs. Planning remains the best way to head off these disruptions. “For every dollar you spend in pre-construction planning, you will recover an additional four to six dollars in productivity. That time before the job starts represents your best opportunity to make the project successful,” explained Alter. Proper planning helps to ensure that crews arrive on the jobsite on day one with all the tools, materials and information they need.

“During the Covid supply chain disruptions, some companies took the opportunity to hike their materials pricing for contractors far beyond what their inputs costs would merit. Watch for the same with tariffs – you will be getting notices about price increases from your suppliers,” warned Alter. “Your job as a project manager and leader in your company is to know how to find the real input costs and negotiate on those price increases to protect your company.”