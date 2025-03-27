Lessons from the Latest PHCC Essentials of Project Management Class

Latest from Training
Sponsored
Every offering of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation’spopular Essentials of Project Management class seems to develop a theme. For the four-day class conducted March 19 - 22 at the Viega Seminar Center in Broomfield, Colorado last week, that theme centered on “disruptions” in our industry.
Planning Promotes Productivity
Leading the class of twenty-three attendees through highly interactive discussions was Purdue University Professor Emeritus Kirk Alter. The attendees examined several examples of what happens when everyday construction disruptions cause delays or extra costs. Planning remains the best way to head off these disruptions. “For every dollar you spend in pre-construction planning, you will recover an additional four to six dollars in productivity. That time before the job starts represents your best opportunity to make the project successful,” explained Alter. Proper planning helps to ensure that crews arrive on the jobsite on day one with all the tools, materials and information they need.
“During the Covid supply chain disruptions, some companies took the opportunity to hike their materials pricing for contractors far beyond what their inputs costs would merit. Watch for the same with tariffs – you will be getting notices about price increases from your suppliers,” warned Alter. “Your job as a project manager and leader in your company is to know how to find the real input costs and negotiate on those price increases to protect your company.”
Asking Good Questions
The class also discussed artificial intelligence and its impact on energy demands for the country. “A project manager’s job is to ask good questions and manage with numbers,” said Alter. “If you know that we are not going to have enough energy available to run all the data centers required for A.I., what should you be doing right now? Find those opportunities to build what is going to be in demand so that you and your company are in good shape, regardless of whatever disruptions we may see to the economy.”
Viega has provided classrooms and logistical support for this PHCC program since 2016 at their Broomfield, Colorado and Nashua, New Hampshire Seminar Center locations. "Viega was delighted to host PHCC's project management class, providing space for industry thought leaders to share their knowledge with contractors from across the country,” said Michele Passaretti, Manager, Associations & Events for Viega. “We pride ourselves on our commitment to training and education, and opening our doors to this group is just one of the ways we can give back to our community while supporting continued education for the industry."
The Foundation will be conducting a two-day Creating Super Foremen workshop at the Viega Seminar Center in Broomfield on May 2nd and 3rd, with Kirk Alter again providing instruction. Visit https://phccfoundation.org/essentials for more information.