Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo Coming to Londonderry, NH April 26

LONDONDERRY, NH — Bring Back the Trades, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on empowering the next generation of skilled tradespeople, will hold a Skills Expo on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Londonderry High School.

The free, community-focused event invites students, families, and jobseekers to connect directly with trades professionals and discover exciting opportunities in the skilled trades.

“This event started as a small, last-minute idea,” said Shana Brunye, Executive Director of Bring Back the Trades. “But the enthusiasm from the community has been incredible—now we have over 50 vendors, impressive equipment displays, and some amazing giveaways. It’s shaping up to be an exciting day for anyone interested in learning more about the trades!”

The Title Sponsor of the Event is F.W. Webb and the event is hosted by the Londonderry Police Department, Londonderry High School and the Rotary Club of Londonderry.

“At F.W. Webb, we recognize how essential the skilled trades are to the strength of our communities and the future of our workforce,” said Jeff Pope, Owner and President of F.W. Webb. “Joining forces with Bring Back the Trades for the Skills Expo at Londonderry High School allows us to connect directly with students, families, and educators to spotlight the meaningful and rewarding careers in the trades. We’re honored to support this effort and help inspire the next generation of New Hampshire’s trades professionals.”

The Skills Expo aims to highlight the critical role of skilled trades in today’s workforce and provide a pathway for students to discover high-demand, high-paying careers that can secure a prosperous future.

Hands-On Learning and Industry Exploration

Over 50 local trades organizations will be on-site, representing a wide variety of industries and sectors, including these and more!

Construction & Building Services: Optline Enterprises, River Birch Builders, Legacy Building Systems

Plumbing, Heating & HVAC: Paul the Plumber, Dead River, SNH Plumbing & Heating, Oliver Mechanical

Electrical & Controls: Piquette & Howard Electric, Dependable Control Services (DCS)

Heavy Equipment & Machinery: Milton CAT, Bobcat, MB Tractor, Outdoor Pride Landscape & Snow

Energy & Utilities: IDEAL Energy Cooperative, Dead River, NH Saves, Haffner’s / Energy North

Automotive & Transportation: Grappone Automotive, Londonderry DPW

Aviation Manufacturing & Aerospace: Brazonics, National Aviation Academy

Youth Programs & Education: FIRST Robotics, Great Bay Community College, Hudson School District, I-CAR Collision Careers

Home Services & Restoration: Universal Windows, ServPro, Erickson Foundation Solutions, Concrete Impressions, Pro Image Painting

Makerspaces: MakeIt Labs, Manchester Makerspace

Public Safety & Service: Londonderry Police Department, Londonderry Fire, NH Army National Guard

Banking & Financial Literacy: Heritage Family Credit Union

Landscaping: Outdoor Pride Landscape & Snow

This event will be held from 9 am to 1pm Saturday, April 26 at Londonderry High School, and is ideal for anyone aged 10 and up interested in learning more about the trades or exploring high-skill, high-wage, high-demand careers.

Giveaways, Demos & Family Fun

In addition to the amazing industry demonstrations and career insight, attendees can:

Win Red Sox tickets, courtesy of F.W. Webb

Spin the prize wheel at Grappone's booth

Enjoy concessions sold by Londonderry High School students to support local charities

Check out equipment, tools, and vehicles used in today's trades

Open to All Ages

Bring Back the Trades is on a mission to reduce the stigma around trade careers and open more doors for students and adults to pursue them. Through scholarships, community events, and industry partnerships, BBTT empowers the next generation of tradespeople while supporting the employers who need them.

Admission is free and open to all ages—but especially valuable for middle and high school students, parents, educators, and community members who are unemployed, underemployed, or curious about opportunities in the trades.

Bring Back the Trades

Bring Back the Trades (BBTT) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the skilled trades as essential and rewarding career paths. Through scholarships, education, and community collaboration, BBTT works to elevate awareness, respect, and opportunities in the trades.

