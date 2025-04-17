National Technical Institute Launches Arizona’s Only State Approved Spanish-Language Plumbing Course

LAS VEGAS, NV — National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical, is launching Arizona’s only state-approved Spanish-language plumbing course at its Phoenix campus, expanding access to trade education for Spanish speakers. This new initiative reflects NTI’s dedication to empowering diverse communities with the skills needed to thrive in high-demand industries.

Designed to provide Spanish speakers with the opportunity to pursue a career in the plumbing industry, the new Spanish-language plumbing class begins on May 14 and will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. for 16 weeks. With flexible evening hours, the program is ideal for working adults seeking a new career path.