National Technical Institute Launches Arizona’s Only State Approved Spanish-Language Plumbing Course
LAS VEGAS, NV — National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical, is launching Arizona’s only state-approved Spanish-language plumbing course at its Phoenix campus, expanding access to trade education for Spanish speakers. This new initiative reflects NTI’s dedication to empowering diverse communities with the skills needed to thrive in high-demand industries.
Designed to provide Spanish speakers with the opportunity to pursue a career in the plumbing industry, the new Spanish-language plumbing class begins on May 14 and will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. for 16 weeks. With flexible evening hours, the program is ideal for working adults seeking a new career path.
Inspiring the Next Wave
Leading the program is George Medina, a Master Plumber with over 35 years of industry experience, including 25 years, operating his own plumbing business in California before joining Moon Valley Plumbing in Arizona six years ago. He is now preparing to open his own business in Arizona. Coming from a hardworking Hispanic household, Medina embodies NTI’s “Technicians teaching Technicians” philosophy, bringing real-world expertise directly to the classroom and inspiring the next wave of skilled workers.
To further support Spanish-speaking students, NTI has also appointed Zully Barrios as a dedicated Admissions Representative to guide Spanish-speaking prospective and current students through the enrollment process through graduation and beyond.
"The trades need skilled workers now more than ever,” said Medina. “This program is an opportunity for Spanish-speaking students to enter a field where their skills will always be in demand.
The curriculum covers essential plumbing skills, while also emphasizing professional development and job placement skills to prepare students for successful careers in the plumbing industry. NTI plans to expand its Spanish-language offerings to include HVAC and electrical programs, furthering its mission to prepare students for in-demand careers through fast-track training.
Meeting the Growing Demand
The launch of NTI’s Spanish-language plumbing program comes as the need for skilled tradespeople rises. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that employment for plumbers will grow 6% from 2023 to 2033. This is faster than the average growth for all occupations.
“We recognize the growing need to provide high-quality trade education to all communities,” said Jeff Kozloski, Campus Director of NTI Phoenix. “By offering plumbing classes in Spanish, we are breaking down language barriers and opening doors for more students to access rewarding careers in the trades.”
NTI has established itself as a pioneer in trade education, offering affordable tuition, flexible schedules and financing options, and fast-track training programs that prepare students for careers in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical trades.
Enrollment is now open. For more information or to register, visit www.NTItraining.com, contact [email protected] , call 480/591-4000 or visit the campus at 3660 E. Wier Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85040.