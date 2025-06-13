Soldier and Plumbing Instructor Helps Bring Service Members Into the Trades

LILBURN, GA — Sean Nelson, founder of Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta, brings a dual commitment to his local community and the US Army. As a Sergeant First Class (E-7) in the Army Reserves, Sean is a plumbing instructor at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. There, he teaches the reclassification course to soldiers transitioning into the Plumbing Specialist role, helping them develop critical technical skills for their careers in and beyond the military.
As a senior non-commissioned officer, Nelson covers an extensive curriculum. Soldiers under his instruction learn various topics, including safety standards, code compliance, system installation and repair, water distribution and wastewater systems, and the proper use of plumbing tools. By serving as a mentor and leader to service members transitioning into skilled trades, Sean is helping reshape a new generation of tradespeople who bring discipline, accountability, and purpose to their work.
"Staying connected to the Army while teaching has been incredibly rewarding," said Sean. "It keeps me sharp and reminds me why doing every job with excellence matters."
Stars and Pipes
Sean Nelson brings that same commitment and precision to his civilian role leading Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta. Alongside providing plumbing services in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, he and his team focus on empowering customers through education. The company's blog provides homeowners practical advice on various topics, such as sump pump installation and maintenance, handling clogged drains, high water pressure solutions, and knowing when to call a professional plumber. By sharing this information, Sean helps homeowners make smarter choices and feel more in control when plumbing issues arise.
Sean leads the team at Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta with the same values he instills in his military students: adaptability, problem-solving, and discipline. Technicians arrive on time, fully equipped, and ready to resolve plumbing issues with efficiency and professionalism, making the experience as smooth as possible for clients.
Diverse Service Offering
Similar to training more professionals to serve more homeowners in need of plumbing assistance, the company continues to expand its offerings. One of the most requested services is advanced leak detection. Using cutting-edge and non-invasive technology, the team detects leaks earlier, helping homeowners avoid mold, rising water bills, and structural damage.
Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta also offers water heater repair and replacement services. Leveraging over 10 years of experience, the team offers expert diagnosis to identify the cause of insufficient hot water, unusual noises coming from the tank, rusty or discolored water, or leaks around a unit. The team then repairs or replaces a unit, prioritizing energy-saving options.
In a region like the Atlanta Metro area, aging infrastructure and heavy rain make sewer line problems increasingly common. Tree root intrusion and soil movement add to the challenge. Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta addresses these issues with modern methods like video inspection and trenchless repairs, offering long-term reliability and less disruption for homeowners.
For more information visit starsandpipesatl.com.