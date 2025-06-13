Soldier and Plumbing Instructor Helps Bring Service Members Into the Trades

"Staying connected to the Army while teaching has been incredibly rewarding," said Sean. "It keeps me sharp and reminds me why doing every job with excellence matters."

Stars and Pipes

Sean Nelson brings that same commitment and precision to his civilian role leading Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta. Alongside providing plumbing services in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, he and his team focus on empowering customers through education. The company's blog provides homeowners practical advice on various topics, such as sump pump installation and maintenance, handling clogged drains, high water pressure solutions, and knowing when to call a professional plumber. By sharing this information, Sean helps homeowners make smarter choices and feel more in control when plumbing issues arise.

Sean leads the team at Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta with the same values he instills in his military students: adaptability, problem-solving, and discipline. Technicians arrive on time, fully equipped, and ready to resolve plumbing issues with efficiency and professionalism, making the experience as smooth as possible for clients.

Diverse Service Offering

Similar to training more professionals to serve more homeowners in need of plumbing assistance, the company continues to expand its offerings. One of the most requested services is advanced leak detection. Using cutting-edge and non-invasive technology, the team detects leaks earlier, helping homeowners avoid mold, rising water bills, and structural damage.