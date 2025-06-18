Business Roundtable Launches New Initiative to Strengthen Skilled Trade Talent Pipeline

WASHINGTON, DC — Business Roundtable has launched a new initiative to address worker shortages in skilled trades by strengthening talent pipelines. The new workforce initiative, which was announced during the Roundtable’s CEO Workforce Forum, will be co-championed by the CEOs of Lowe’s and Carrier Global Corporation.

Skilled trades workers power American industry, yet there is an estimated imbalance of 20 job openings for every one net new employee. The Business Roundtable Skilled Trades Initiative will collaborate with companies, outside experts and non-profit groups on developing resources, training and other tools to help close the talent gap in these trades.

Expanding Opportunities

“Business Roundtable launched the Skilled Trades Initiative to raise public awareness, highlight the importance of these roles to the economy and support employers’ commitment to grow the pipeline of workers,” said Marvin Ellison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lowe’s. “While technology continues to evolve, it cannot replace plumbers, electricians, construction workers, maintenance and repair pros, or other tradespeople. Investing in skilled trades is vital to address America’s workforce shortage.”

“Business Roundtable CEOs do not just want to compete for the same limited talent pool. We want to work together across industries to make real progress in closing talent gaps and expanding opportunity for more workers—whether they are service technicians, welders, electricians or line-workers—across these in-demand fields,” said David Gitlin, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Carrier Global Corporation. “I want to reiterate the importance of this initiative for businesses in every sector and of all sizes that will benefit from a strong pipeline of skilled trades professionals.”

Production Economy Focus

The new initiative will focus on trades most closely associated with the growth of America’s production economy that emphasize the use of tools and materials to build, move or repair products and structures. This includes but is not limited to the following roles:

Industrial and Manufacturing Trades: Welder, machinist, millwright, metal fabricator, tool and die maker, mechatronics technician, boilermaker.





Construction and Building Trades: Carpenter, electrician, plumber, steamfitter, pipefitter, mason, painter, residential construction laborer/remodeler.





Maintenance and Repair Trades: Heavy equipment technician, HVAC technician, engine repair, facilities maintenance.





Heavy equipment technician, HVAC technician, engine repair, facilities maintenance. Energy Trades: Lineworker, solar photovoltaic installer, transmission and distribution technician, power plant technician.

Through the initiative, Business Roundtable member companies will have access to:

Forums to highlight innovative best practices and other shared learning opportunities, including peers and external partners such as community colleges.





Tools to support specific company needs, including outlining ways to engage effectively with K-12 schools on skilled trades.





Workgroups to develop a shared skills taxonomy that will outline career pathways across skilled trades roles, supporting company talent pipeline development and worker mobility.





to develop a shared skills taxonomy that will outline career pathways across skilled trades roles, supporting company talent pipeline development and worker mobility. Connections with professional associations for skilled trades workers with strong training programs and a track record of partnership with companies.

The Skilled Trades Initiative is the latest of Business Roundtable’s Corporate Initiatives—work that involves over 150 companies representing millions of employees nationwide. These companies are working together at scale to ensure that employees have the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing economy, expand economic opportunity to more Americans and maintain America’s competitive edge.

Learn more at www.businessroundtable.org/corporate-initiatives.