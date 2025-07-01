NIBCO Donates Training Boards to Support the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals
ELKHART, IN — NIBCO INC. has donated two custom-built boiler and water heater system training boards to support hands-on education at two leading trade education institutions: Chicago Pipefitters Training Center, Local 597, in Mokena, Ill., and ABC Construction Prep Academy in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Designed to promote collaboration across the plumbing and HVAC industry, these builds were originally part of the Community Over Competition Build showcased at AHR Expo 2025. The initiative was led by Impetus Media with NIBCO as the title sponsor.
Game-Changer
At Local 597, NIBCO Commercial Sales Manager Aaron Kilburg presented the training system to Erik Bergman, Apprentice Coordinator. In Fort Wayne, Aaron Edds, NIBCO’s Director of Product Management, presented the training system to Jason Sartain, Instructor, and Justin Fidler, Area Lead Instructor, at ABC Construction Prep Academy.
“The donation of the boiler and water heater system training board is a game-changer for our training academy,” said Justin Fidler. “It provides our students with invaluable hands-on experience, allowing them to build real-world skills in a safe, controlled environment.”
“Donations like this make a real impact in the classroom by giving our students valuable hands-on experience before they enter the field,” said Erik Bergman. “We’re always looking for ways to provide more practical training opportunities, and with this build, we’ll be able to use it across multiple classes, including hydronics and boiler systems.”
Investing in the Future
“These donations are part of NIBCO’s ongoing commitment to investing in the future of the plumbing and HVAC trades through enhanced training opportunities,” said Joe Choflet, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, NIBCO. “By supporting programs like these, we’re helping ensure the next generation of professionals enters the workforce with the knowledge, confidence and hands-on experience they need to succeed.”
This effort reinforces NIBCO’s mission to strengthen the skilled trades through meaningful investments in education and hands-on learning.