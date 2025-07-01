NIBCO Donates Training Boards to Support the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals

ELKHART, IN — NIBCO INC. has donated two custom-built boiler and water heater system training boards to support hands-on education at two leading trade education institutions: Chicago Pipefitters Training Center, Local 597, in Mokena, Ill., and ABC Construction Prep Academy in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Designed to promote collaboration across the plumbing and HVAC industry, these builds were originally part of the Community Over Competition Build showcased at AHR Expo 2025. The initiative was led by Impetus Media with NIBCO as the title sponsor.

Game-Changer

At Local 597, NIBCO Commercial Sales Manager Aaron Kilburg presented the training system to Erik Bergman, Apprentice Coordinator. In Fort Wayne, Aaron Edds, NIBCO’s Director of Product Management, presented the training system to Jason Sartain, Instructor, and Justin Fidler, Area Lead Instructor, at ABC Construction Prep Academy.