Back to School, Back to Reality
Key Highlights
- The construction industry faces a significant worker shortage driven by retirements and megaprojects
- Trade associations and companies are expanding apprenticeship programs, on-the-job training, and industry-specific education
- Companies like Caleffi, Oatey, Taco, Uponor, Viega, and Watts are leading the way with innovative training centers, online courses, and hands-on workshops
- Investing in workforce development is viewed as essential for industry growth, technological adaptation, and maintaining a competitive edge
If there was a silver lining from COVID, it was the renewed vigor for the trades. College enrollment experienced a significant decline during the pandemic, and it still lags behind pre-pandemic numbers. At the same time, tradespeople were deemed essential workers, and hailed as superheroes, one could say.
But it was also during this time that a growing group of young men and women eager to get into the trades were hired solely on their willingness to work, their drive and their grit, instead of merit and education alone. That’s not to say that education and training weren’t paramount ingredients to make up the quest to become the complete tradesperson, but it was a “hire them first and then mold and educate them later” attitude that helped to make the trades more attractive again.
As of this writing, the construction industry is still facing a shortage of an estimated half a million workers. Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), a national construction industry trade association which helps its members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably, has said that the industry will need to bring in nearly 454,000 new workers on top of normal hiring to meet industry demand this year—and that’s presuming that construction spending growth slows significantly in 2025.
“There are structural factors, including outsized retirement levels, megaprojects in several private and public construction segments and cultural factors that encourage too few young people to enter the skilled construction trades. There are also structural factors, including those related to interest rates, consumer sentiment and general economic performance,” says Anirban Basu, ABC Chief Economist.
“To address this shortage and grow the construction talent pool, ABC has a network of more than 800 apprenticeship, craft, health and safety and management education programs," says Mike Bellaman, ABC president and CEO, "including more than 450 government-registered apprenticeship programs across 20 different occupations."
And, what about the employees who were “brought in now to be trained later”? Well, there’s always concurrent trade school education, on-the-job training and continued education whether through industry associations or manufacturing training. CONTRACTOR takes a look at just some of the industry’s continued efforts at continued education.
Caleffi - Get on Board or Get Left Behind!
The plumbing and heating industry, with the lack of skilled labor and increasing energy efficiency requirements, is changing at an incredible rate. “Who, then, doesn't want to learn how to do the job faster, provide a better service or product for your customer, and make more money?” asks Cody Mack, National Training Manager, Caleffi.
Mack says that training is definitely a top priority at Caleffi, and the company puts a lot of time and effort into it. Not only does Caleffi have dedicated trainers, like Mack, but its marketing, sales, and tech support teams also devote much of their time and resources to training as well. Caleffi knows that the key to its success is to make sure that its customers know how the products work, and be confident using them in their applications. “In the end, I can't quantify it, but I do know that those attending are investing far more and I don't take that lightly. A contractor sending a handful of techs to a half-day training? That's a lot of hours that can't be billed, but we're aiming to make sure that it's still time well spent,” says Mack.
A multi-faceted training approach works best. Online training allows Caleffi to be flexible, as the training team can provide a quick response to meet timelines for a project, or in the case of the popular Coffee with Caleffi YouTube series—the educational program that has allowed Caleffi to reach thousands of viewers live and through recordings—the team can accommodate viewers from across multiple time zones all at once. “I've done online training in the wee hours of the morning for those to the east, while I've also done training for engineers and techs in Hawaii and even Guam,” says Mack.
In-house training at the North American headquarters in Milwaukee is a great way to train, “but also show Caleffi customers what we're all about. Besides, who doesn't love a field trip?” asks Mack.
But Mack prefers the face-to-face interaction the best. “With all of that said, I will always be more partial to in-person opportunities for training. One of my favorite things is seeing that aha moment in person, when everything just clicks,” says Mack.
Ultimately, Mack stresses the importance of getting the audience talking and laughing. “You can't just read from slides; you need to ask them questions and you have to be relatable,” says Mack. “It's my goal to make sure everyone leaves learning something new, something they can apply to make their jobs easier, systems better and customers happier. I also want them to know that we're in their corner and ready to help,” says Mack.
EGIA – Down to Business
Many contractors, for all their technical expertise, still need help with the business side of their business. Luckily, there’s an organization that specializes in exactly that. The Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to helping contractors grow their businesses with industry-leading business training, financing and marketplace solutions, while aiming to strengthen the home services industry.
EGIA’s OPTIMUS Financing platform helps contractors close more deals with flexible payment solutions. The EGIA Foundation supports the future of the trades through scholarships and workforce development programs. The recently-launched HVAC Distributor University provides the training and suppport distributors and their TMs need to develop their dealers into more profitable, sustainably successful businesses.
The Association’s signature program, Contractor University, offers a full range of training and education designed to meet contractors wherever they are in their business journey. Be it onboarding a new technician or leveling up as a sales manager or business owner, Contractor University offers online, on-demand courses that cover everything from foundational skills to advanced strategies. Topics include value-added selling and performance-based pay, but also sales 101, financial management, and service agreements.
David M. Holt is General Manager of Contractor University. “With EGIA, you get a committed partner focused on your everyday success and the industry's success tomorrow,” Holt says. “It’s the simplest way for contractors to build the business they’ve always dreamed of.”
Companies of all sizes and stages can find online training systems, in-person workshops, conferences and webinars, all delivering real-world insights and actionable guidance. Contractor University gives working contractors the tools they need to reach the next level of success, backed by resources to help track KPIs, refine pricing models, and hundreds of other tools. “You’re building a stronger, smarter company with the right foundation that scales alongside you,” Holt says.
Contractor University’s latest offering is its certification programs, an established educational curriculum owners or team-members can go through to gain the skills and expertise needed to be top performers in a specific role—be it service managers, sales managers, comfort advisors and more.
Go to mycontractoruniversity.com to check out Contractor University’s extensive training resources and start a free 10-day trial.
Oatey – Education & Engagement
Oatey University is a training center located in Cleveland, Ohio, designed to support the development of trade professionals across all experience levels. Spanning 20,000 square feet, the facility offers a blend of classroom education and hands-on learning in a real-world setting. It includes life-size mockups of residential and commercial plumbing systems, specialized solvent welding and heating labs, and a large classroom and event space.
The university provides a variety of training programs, including certified solvent welding instruction and continuing education courses that meet state requirements. The Art of Solvent Welding is just one of the trainings offered at Oatey University. This class covers an overview of solvent cement and primer, the proper techniques for solvent welding, and a review of common application errors. It wraps up with a live demonstration and group discussion, learning the best practices in an in-person classroom as well as hands-on learning.
In addition to technical education, Oatey University serves as a hub for community engagement, hosting events for apprentices, trade influencers, and partners. It also features an in-house podcast studio, where Oatey's podcast "The Fix" is recorded. Overall, Oatey University reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to advancing the plumbing trade through education, collaboration, and innovation.
To learn more visit https://www.oatey.com/company-info/oatey-university.
Taco - Driving Innovation & Success
Taco invests significantly in training, and not just in facilities, but in people, content, and technology. Its state-of-the-art Innovation & Development Center (IDC) in Cranston, R.I., serves as the hub of its in-person training efforts. Taco also has a full-time staff dedicated to education, including seasoned instructors with decades of field experience. In addition, the company produces high-quality online content, technical webinars, and field training programs. “Education is embedded in our culture and supported at every level of the organization,” says John Barba, Director of Training.
According to Barba, training is critical in the hydronics space because technology, codes and best practices are constantly evolving. Systems are becoming more complex, and customer expectations for energy efficiency, comfort, and reliability are higher than ever. Well-trained professionals are better equipped to design and troubleshoot systems, reduce costly callbacks, and deliver value to their clients. It’s not just about selling products; it’s about elevating the industry.
“We combine expert instruction with real-world relevance, hands-on interaction, and a collaborative environment. Our instructors are not just knowledgeable, they’re passionate educators who bring humor, energy, and storytelling to the classroom. We also use simulation tools, interactive activities, and problem-solving exercises to make learning stick. Whether it’s troubleshooting a system fault or competing in a control wiring challenge, participants stay engaged and leave inspired,” says Barba.
Taco offers the following training:
• Online—Self-paced courses and webinars accessible anytime, anywhere. Great for busy professionals who need flexibility. Many are free and some offer continuing education credits.
• In-house—at Taco HQ—Immersive, hands-on training at the IDC. Attendees can interact directly with equipment, instructors, and peers. It’s an intensive experience ideal for deep learning.
• On-the-road—Taco bring its expertise to you through regional training events and mobile classrooms. Perfect for teams who can’t travel but still want a high-impact, personal training session.
• Virtual Reality—Taco is starting to incorporate VR training, providing real-time, simulation-based environments where participants can collaborate, problem-solve, and learn from instructors and peers.
In all, participants get hands-on with working hydronic systems. This includes everything from ECM circulators and zone controls to heat exchangers, buffer tanks, and building automation components. They can experiment with real-time scenarios, simulate system issues, and test solutions under the guidance of industry experts. “It's not just theory, it's muscle memory training that mirrors real-world applications,” says Barba.
Taco doesn’t view training as a one-time event; rather, the company views it as an ongoing partnership— the goal is to support professionals throughout their entire career. “Whether you’re just starting out or have decades of experience, we offer resources to help you grow. Training is how we build stronger professionals, better systems, and ultimately, a more sustainable and efficient future for all,” says Barba.
Uponor - Generating Measurable Outcomes
For GF Building Flow Solutions Americas, training starts with a deep understanding of its customers’ businesses and the challenges, opportunities and risks they face. From there, the company can design, develop, and deliver meaningful blended training experiences through immersive hands-on activities and best-in-class instruction that generate measurable outcomes for customers.
According to Desmond J. Clancy–Director, Sales and Customer Training, GF Building Flow Solutions Americas, training critically important for a number of reasons. First, the industry is changing rapidly, he says, and organizations that are more agile, nimble, and able to take advantage of emerging opportunities and mitigate the inherent risks will have a clear advantage.
That agility and nimbleness can be greatly enhanced with an informed, well-trained, and adaptable labor force. “Additionally, as labor continues to be a significant risk in our industry, we feel strongly that education and training can help mitigate that risk by optimizing that finite resource, allowing us to do more with less. As a manufacturer and a citizen of this industry, we see our obligation to serve the stakeholders in our industry as an opportunity to create mutually beneficial outcomes for us and our customers,” says Clancy.
In his 6.5 years at Uponor and now GF Building Flow Solutions, Clancy and his training team, have made very intentional and significant investments in training. “We feel a strong obligation, as an advocate of this industry, to continue to invest in the customers we serve through training and education. That commitment is an integral part of what we do every day, but it has shown up in some big ways over the last few years.”
This includes the most recent opening the new Uponor Experience Center in Apple Valley, Minn. This 4,500-sq.-ft., world-class engagement and education facility was built to elevate the employee and customer experience, as well as offer a venue we can share with our local communities. Since opening in September 2023, the company has hosted more than 2,500 people at the facility, with most of them being contractors. The Uponor Experience Center is a reflection of the philosophy that training should offer opportunities to learn, practice, and do, with robust interactive displays and a dedicated “hands-on” space.
In addition, Clancy says that they’ve made significant investments in the sales team during that time with training that is grounded in a customer-centric approach, wherein a deep understanding of the customers’ business serves as the foundation for delivering a superior experience to match the company’s high-quality products. Lastly, there has been a converted investment in digital platforms that serve up self-paced, engaging virtual training that contractors can access online. “We’ve made significant investments in training our customers, and we fully expect to continue investing in training to continue elevating the lifeblood of our industry—the men and women in the trades we serve,” says Clancy.
The company works hard to make training impactful, and that starts with the intake process, which is intended to get an understanding of what the participant wants to get out of the training. This begins with us understanding their business, its unique needs, and how this training can positively impact their business.
Every contractor is faced with labor challenges, so finding ways to do more with less, and optimizing the productivity of their labor force, all while maintaining schedules, reducing risk, and staying profitable is key. “Making the training effective is really about giving customers an experience and/or content they can use to make an impact in their business. We also insist on making sure our training is engaging and fun as well. We do that in a number of ways, including offering up some friendly competition such as installation competitions, Uponor Jeopardy, trivia, and other fun opportunities to make the experience more engaging. The biggest factor in this is the incredibly talented and dedicated teams we have executing these trainings in the field and at the Uponor Experience Center. They are knowledgeable, engaging, and most of all, dedicated to creating great experiences for our customers,” says Clancy.
Viega - Inspiring Confidence, Expanding Expertise
Viega’s state-of-the-art Ohio facility raises the bar for industry training with 11,000 square feet dedicated to education and skill development. At the heart of the space is the Interactive Learning Center, showcasing real-world solutions across residential, commercial, industrial, and marine applications.
The center features three modern classrooms with seating for up to 118 participants—more capacity than any other Viega Seminar Center—and two fully equipped hands-on workshops designed to immerse attendees in real installation scenarios. Between sessions, guests can enjoy a spacious dining area, where lunch is included in every training.
One of the most distinctive elements is the catwalk tour, offering a bird’s eye view of the manufacturing floor, where visitors can watch the entire production process in action.
Every event is led by a dedicated trainer and product expert with real-world field experience, supported by a training coordinator who handles all logistics – from flights and hotels to events, diners, and transportation.
Training programs are tailored to the needs of each audience, delivering both in-depth product knowledge and application-specific expertise. Topics include:
• ProPress® (CTS), MegaPress® (IPS), and PureFlow® (PEX) deep-dive training
• Copper, stainless steel, carbon steel, copper nickel, crimp and press PEX solutions
• Residential solutions
• Commercial solutions and more
Whether attendees are new to Viega or seasoned professionals, the Ohio facility is designed to inspire confidence, expand expertise, and connect industry leaders with cutting-edge solutions.
WATTS - An Investment in the Future
The Watts Works Training Program is transforming customer education by integrating training with incentives, underscoring the company's focus on delivering valuable product and application knowledge while strengthening customer engagement and loyalty.
Training is a strategic focus for Watts, backed by significant investments and resources. The company has a dedicated, full-time training team responsible for developing content, managing learning platforms, delivering in-person and hands-on training across North America, as well as a dedicated campaign manager, responsible for driving customer intimacy, while promoting the benefits of the program to the public.
Watts Works Online features a world-class eLearning hub. It offers free, unlimited 24/7 access to product and application training. With tens of thousands of users and hundreds of modules accessible every day, it plays a pivotal role in the customer education strategy.
Watts also pairs education with motivation through initiatives like its Learn & Earn program and its Learn & Win sweepstakes, which gives customers an added value for their time and mindshare while boosting program engagement and participation.
At Watts Works Learning Centers, participants get hands-on experience with a wide range of fully functional, working systems such as mechanical rooms and pressurized water labs. Guests not only see the products installed and operating in real-world configurations, but they’ll also learn how to troubleshoot, test, and maintain them using proper tools and techniques.
“At Watts, we believe that product knowledge isn’t just helpful, it’s a competitive advantage. Our training program not only equips industry pros with product and applications knowledge but also strengthens their ability to differentiate Watts products in the channel. Training isn’t just about staying current, it’s about staying relevant while growing your business through product knowledge,” says Greg Gyorda, Director, Customer and Employee Training, Watts
Watts sees training as a critical part to building lasting relationships through customer intimacy. And while every interaction—whether online, in the lab, or in the field—is an opportunity to better serve its customers and the plumbing industry, Watts believes that training should be both educational and fun. “When people are engaged, they retain more and apply their knowledge in their jobs,” says Gyorda.
At Watts, “training isn’t just support, it is core to our culture” says Gyorda. From online Continuing Education webinars to hands-on product lab sessions and customized Lunch & Learns, the company offers flexible learning formats that meet customers where they are, and training remains a core part of how it engages, retains, and grows its customer base.
‘At Watts, training is more than just a service we offer, it’s an investment in our industry’s future. Whether you're new to the industry or a seasoned pro, our goal is to meet you where you are and help you grow your product knowledge and confidence,” says Gyorda.
Watts continually looking for new opportunities to improve our content, platforms, and delivery techniques to ensure we stay ahead of the competition and evolving industry needs.