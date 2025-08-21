Back to School, Back to Reality

If there was a silver lining from COVID, it was the renewed vigor for the trades. College enrollment experienced a significant decline during the pandemic, and it still lags behind pre-pandemic numbers. At the same time, tradespeople were deemed essential workers, and hailed as superheroes, one could say.

But it was also during this time that a growing group of young men and women eager to get into the trades were hired solely on their willingness to work, their drive and their grit, instead of merit and education alone. That’s not to say that education and training weren’t paramount ingredients to make up the quest to become the complete tradesperson, but it was a “hire them first and then mold and educate them later” attitude that helped to make the trades more attractive again.

As of this writing, the construction industry is still facing a shortage of an estimated half a million workers. Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), a national construction industry trade association which helps its members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably, has said that the industry will need to bring in nearly 454,000 new workers on top of normal hiring to meet industry demand this year—and that’s presuming that construction spending growth slows significantly in 2025.

“There are structural factors, including outsized retirement levels, megaprojects in several private and public construction segments and cultural factors that encourage too few young people to enter the skilled construction trades. There are also structural factors, including those related to interest rates, consumer sentiment and general economic performance,” says Anirban Basu, ABC Chief Economist.

“To address this shortage and grow the construction talent pool, ABC has a network of more than 800 apprenticeship, craft, health and safety and management education programs," says Mike Bellaman, ABC president and CEO, "including more than 450 government-registered apprenticeship programs across 20 different occupations."

And, what about the employees who were “brought in now to be trained later”? Well, there’s always concurrent trade school education, on-the-job training and continued education whether through industry associations or manufacturing training. CONTRACTOR takes a look at just some of the industry’s continued efforts at continued education.