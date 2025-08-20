Study: Pre-Apprenticeship Programs Increasing Participation of Women, Black Workers in IL Construction Workforce

“As America invests in new infrastructure, energy systems, and advanced manufacturing, the ability to more readily access new pockets of workforce candidates has never been more critical,” said University of Illinois Professor, PMCR Director, and report coauthor Dr. Robert Bruno. “It is equally important for policymakers to understand how program investments are delivering returns both for workers and for critical industries as a whole.”

900% ROI

ILEPI and PMCR researchers were able to quantify that the $66 million invested in HCCTP and IL Works pre-apprenticeships dating back to 2017 ultimately translated into an investment of just over $12,000 per program participant, $18,000 per program graduate, and $35,000 per placed apprentice. In terms of earnings paid to pre-apprentices who go on to careers in the skilled trades, pre-apprenticeship programs deliver a cumulative 900% return on grant investment over ten years.

“The substantial return on investment we saw in the data was also supported by testimonials from participants who succeeded in completing their programs and becoming registered apprentices,” Bruno added. “These first-hand accounts revealed that pre-apprenticeship programs led to upward economic mobility, often from low-paying jobs, and that the wraparound services performed by pre-apprentice provider organizations can be determinative in getting these participants through their programs and connected to family-sustaining careers.”

ILEPI and PMCR researchers note that additional pre-apprenticeship program hubs have been created as part of Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which received nearly $40 million in grant funding to support the creation of regional pre-apprenticeships and workforce hubs in the clean energy sector in 2024 alone. Based on the success of the HCCTP and IL Works programs, they forecast that clean energy programs could create as many as 3,200 pre-apprenticeships and another 1,200 apprentice placements each year once fully operational.

“It is clear that pre-apprenticeships are transforming lives and creating a more stable skilled labor pipeline for the construction industry,” Manzo concluded. “This first-of-its-kind study shows that these programs are working as intended, but it is also true that more can and should be done to expand their utilization and impact.”