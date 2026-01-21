Miller-Motte Raleigh Expands Skilled Trades With New Plumbing and Electrical Programs

RALEIGH, NC — Ancora Education announced that its Miller-Motte College (MMC) campus in Raleigh, North Carolina, is expanding its skilled trades offerings with the launch of new Plumbing and Electrical programs beginning February 9, 2026. The additions are designed to help address ongoing workforce shortages while preparing students for entry-level field roles in residential and commercial construction environments.

Plumbing Program Builds on Proven North Carolina Model

The Raleigh Plumbing program marks Ancora Education’s third plumbing program launch in North Carolina, following earlier rollouts at Miller-Motte campuses in Jacksonville and Fayetteville. The 10-month program is developed by plumbing subject matter experts and aligns with NCCER standards to prepare students for entry-level plumbing helper and service roles.

"With the general shortage of skilled workers in America, the need for plumbing helpers is expected to grow five to six percent nationally over the next decade," says Molly Carney, President at MMC Raleigh. “Our students will receive gear and tools they will use in the field, but also hands-on training from instructors who work or have worked in the field. Additionally, we maintain partnerships with employers to assist students and graduates with finding steady employment to kick-start their careers.”

Curriculum Covers Residential, Service, and Hydronic Systems

Plumbing coursework emphasizes practical, jobsite-relevant skills, including basic craft skills and tools, piping and valves, installation and testing, sizing and venting, service plumbing, sump pumps, plumbing codes, and specialized instruction in hydronic and solar heating systems.

Electrical Program Focuses on Field-Ready Service Skills

Miller-Motte’s new Electrical program combines classroom instruction with hands-on training to prepare students for entry-level positions in residential and commercial electrical work. The curriculum is designed to develop service technicians capable of troubleshooting, servicing, and repairing electrical systems in alignment with National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) standards.

Students receive instruction in core electrical fundamentals, including equipment and shop safety, voltage measurement, NEC codebook use, conduit bending, conductor installation, raceway systems, pull boxes, electric motors, and electrical circuit troubleshooting.

Supporting Local Workforce Needs

“Introducing these programs allows us to offer even more practical training opportunities to our students and more solutions for our community,” said Rogelio Medina, Vice President of Operations at Ancora Education who oversees the Miller-Motte College brand. “We’re proud to continue building programs that align with our local workforce opportunities and give our graduates a competitive edge.”

With the addition of Plumbing and Electrical training, Miller-Motte and Ancora Education reinforce their commitment to developing job-ready trade professionals while supporting contractors and employers across North Carolina.

Learn more at miller-motte.edu.