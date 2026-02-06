Watts Launches 'Training Cup Challenge' to Reward Contractor Education

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts has launched its new Training Cup Challenge, a sweepstakes designed to reward plumbing and mechanical professionals who complete Watts Works training courses. The promotion runs from Feb. 2 through May 1, 2026, and adds an extra incentive layer to the existing Watts Works Learn & Earn program.

Through the Watts Works platform, participants already earn tokens for Watts Lifestyle Merchandise by completing eligible training. During the Training Cup Challenge period, those same training activities will also earn Learn & Earn tickets, which can be used for entries into a sweepstakes featuring soccer-inspired prizes, including gameday gear and watch party and tailgating packages.

Training Drives Knowledge and Engagement

The Training Cup Challenge is open to industry professionals participating in Watts Works education offerings, including online eLearning courses, rep-sponsored Lunch & Learn sessions and in-person training at Watts Learning Centers.

By completing courses, participants build product knowledge and technical confidence while strengthening long-term relationships across the channel. Each completed course earns Learn & Earn tickets in addition to the standard merchandise tokens, giving contractors multiple ways to benefit from ongoing training.

Sweepstakes entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 1, 2026. Winners will be selected and notified during the week of May 18, 2026. With more than 100 winners across multiple prize categories, participants have numerous opportunities to win throughout the promotion.

Education at the Center of Watts Works

“Education is an important part of how we support the industry, and the Watts Works Learning Program is built around delivering practical product knowledge and meaningful engagement,” said Greg Gyorda, Director, Customer Training at Watts. “The Training Cup Challenge builds on our Learn & Earn program by rewarding professionals who invest in training with the opportunity to win exclusive soccer-inspired experiences and gear, while reinforcing the role education plays in stronger engagement and performance across the channel.”

Grand Prize Watch Party Package

At the conclusion of the promotion, one grand prize winner will receive The Ultimate Training Cup Watch Party, a turnkey entertainment package designed to recreate the excitement of the world’s biggest soccer event.

The grand prize includes a large-screen TV, sound system, speakers, a YETI cooler and outdoor entertaining equipment such as a tabletop grill or pizza oven, delivered as a complete watch party setup provided by Watts.

How to Participate

Contractors and industry professionals can learn more about the Training Cup Challenge, including official rules and prize details, at watts.com/learnandwin. Eligible training registration and participation are available at training.watts.com, where completed courses during the promotional period automatically earn Learn & Earn tickets toward sweepstakes entry.