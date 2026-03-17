How Soft Skills are Setting the New Standard of Professionalism in the Trades

Trade industry professionals spend decades perfecting the wrench and focusing on continuous education as legislation changes, certifications become mandatory, and new technology is introduced. However, as any seasoned business owner knows, technical knowledge and hands-on practice is only half the battle. Apprentices and technicians must be able to coherently articulate value and vouch for the work that they’re doing in order to truly succeed.

The PHCC Educational Foundation recently conducted a member survey and noticed a pattern: leadership, communication, and sales training were top areas of focus for both HVAC and plumbing business owners. Industry professionals, regardless of their role, are hungry for education that bridges the gap between field labor and professional service. Employees want to grow personally and help scale businesses by doing so. In response, the Foundation has launched a suite of online courses that are now offered through the PHCC Academy® in collaboration with ServiceSkills and QSC, specifically designed to turn gifted technicians into accomplished communicators.

The Death of the 'Dirty Repairman' Stereotype



For years, the industry has battled a stubborn stereotype—technicians in stained overalls, more interested in the pipes than the person in front of them. But the last decade has shifted the trade landscape entirely. Today’s technician is a protector of the nation’s health and safety and must play the part.

By utilizing educational resources to elevate communication skills, industry professionals are changing the language of the trade. “Fixing a leak" now becomes "securing your home’s infrastructure." This shift in professionalism is what allows a business to adapt to modern consumer needs. When a technician arrives with an elevated approach, the customer perceives a life-changing service rather than a begrudged expense.

Bridging the Generational Gap



The plumbing and HVAC industries are currently navigating a labor shortage due to an aging workforce and a lack of new generations entering the trades. One of the most pressing challenges is recruitment of the younger generation. Gen Z grew up in a digital-first world and while they are masters of the screen, they often lack the face-to-face soft skills required on a customer’s doorstep.

In 2026, this gap is being bridged by reframing soft skills as a technical tool in their belt. The Foundation’s adapted ServiceSkills curriculum addresses this head-on. By offering on-demand, mobile-friendly training, younger technicians are met where they are, often on their own timeline, during late nights or weekends. The accessibility is the selling point: having these resources at your fingertips means that training is no longer a logistical hurdle.

ServiceSkills courses are divided into three modules: the first is for office employees who are focused on customer service; the second is for leaders and HR professionals whose role involves managing people; and the third is for plumbers and technicians whose job requires them to be face-to-face with customers. They address the nuances of verbal communication such as when to keep talking, when to listen, and how to avoid the translation errors that lead to costly callbacks. Without these competencies, there is a hard ceiling on a plumber or HVAC technician's career. You can be the best technician in the world, but if you can’t manage customer interactions, you cannot manage a successful business.