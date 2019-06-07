Channellock Partners with SkillsUSA

LOUISVILLE, KY – Channellock, Inc., will participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in Louisville, Ky., June 24-28. NLSC is the preeminent showcase of the future skilled trade workforce where career and technical education students compete in 103 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

“As a company built by skilled workers, we are passionate about career and technical education,” said Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing at Channellock, Inc. "To close the skills gap, we need to invest in students to inspire the future of skilled labor in America. We are excited to see what these students can do.”

SkillsUSA TECHSPO

As part of the NLSC events, Channellock, Inc., will exhibit during the SkillsUSA TECHSPO , the largest trade show for technical education in the nation. Channellock, Inc., will host games and giveaways for students to interact with Channellock tools at the booth.

“NLSC is all about hands-on experience,” said DeArment. “We want to give students a chance to do the same with our tools on the trade show floor and give them the full Channellock experience. We will also debut our latest innovation, the SpeedGripTM line of fast action tongue & groove pliers. We’ve found that the younger generations of American tradesmen are interested in the push-button style pliers and we are excited to show SkillsUSA students what Channellock has to offer.”

Louisville Bats Game

Channellock, Inc., will also "own an inning" at the Louisville Bats Game, a local minor league baseball team, on June 26 at 7 p.m. As sponsor of the 1st inning, Channellock, Inc., has invited a Veteran from Homes For Our Troops to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Homes For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Channellock, Inc., is a committed partner of Homes For Our Troops.

Marine Staff Sergeant Bradley Lang from Stella, N.C., and former SkillsUSA contestant will do the honors on behalf of Channellock, Inc. and SkillsUSA. SSgt Lang was injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan in 2011. His wife Alyssa and sons, David and Abraham, will be in attendance at the game.

Trade School Trade-Up

Channellock, Inc., will also announce the winner of Channellock Trade School Trade-Up . This competition, presented by Channellock, Inc., gives trade schools across America the chance to win a free supply Channelloock tools, a $5,000 cash prize and a classroom makeover.

“The NLSC is a great place for us to announce our winner of the 2019 Trade School Trade-Up competition,” said Jon DeArment, president and chief operating officer at Channellock, Inc. “This competition is all about improving the facilities and tools that students have access to during their trade school education. There’s no better place to celebrate the winner of this competition than at a SkillsUSA event.”