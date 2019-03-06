Construction Industry's Best to Compete in the National Craft Championship

WASHINGTON, DC — Nearly 200 of the nation’s best electricians, welders, plumbers, carpenters and other construction craft professionals will gather in Long Beach, California, on March 27 for Associated Builders and Contractors' 32nd annual National Craft Championships, an intense, daylong, hands-on skills competition.

The NCC highlights the opportunity and the well-paid career ladder that construction can provide to Americans—whether it’s a graduating high schooler seeking an alternative to college, a veteran exploring their next chapter after completing their military service or an individual rejoining the workforce or seeking a career change.

The NCC features a field of craft professionals competing for top honors in 14 competitions representing 12 crafts, including a team competition with four journey-level craft professionals per team working to complete a joint project. Competitors first take an intense, two-hour written exam and then compete in a daylong practical performance test.

ABC offers more than 800 training programs across 69 chapters to help train the next generation of construction workers. Its flexible, affordable craft and safety training leads to industry-recognized, national credentials for today’s leading construction positions. ABC notes that construction can provide a promising career path from apprenticeship to journeyman to business owner.

The competition takes place during ABC Convention 2019 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center on Wednesday, March 27. Media is invited to come from noon until 3 p.m.

ABC Convention 2019 is closed to the public. Media attendees must RSVP to Mike Burita at 202/420-9361, [email protected], or Christine Goss at 301/461-6428, [email protected].

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. For more information visit www.abc.org.