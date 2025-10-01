William Myers is National Program Director for Ancora Education. Myers completed his education as a Certified Welder/Fabricator over 40 years ago, and after 15 years in the industry, he was promoted to plant manager, then vice president of manufacturing, and finally to vice president of engineering before joining Arizona Automotive Institute as an instructor in 2012. During his tenure at AAI, he taught courses in combination welding, project management and career planning. In 2018 Myers was named Ancora Education’s National Program Director for Skilled Trades. In addition to overseeing the Construction & Trades Management program at AAI, Mr. Myers assists the organization with the development and management of skilled trades programs, including lab design, curriculum evaluation, instructor training and mentoring.