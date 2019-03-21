Menu
Danielle Putnam to Address Arizona Contracting Association

Danielle Putnam is president of Women in HVACR and The New Flat Rate. She will present strategies for expanding opportunities for women in the trades, leadership and more.

Danielle Putnam, president of Women in HVACR and The New Flat Rate, will be the keynote speaker at the Ninth Annual "Celebrating Women in the Mechanical Trade Industry" Luncheon, hosted by the Mechanical Trade Contractors of Arizona (MTCAZ). To be held on Thursday, March 28 — at Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Scottsdale, at Stonecreek Golf Course — the event will also feature exhibits and guest speaker Carol Longacre, Connected Home Program Manager for Service Nation Alliance. Approximately 80 women are expected to attend.

Women in HVACR

Danielle Putnam

In a presentation titled "Shattering the Glass Ceiling," Putnam will share her thoughts on:

Women in the trades: going after what you want.
Leadership: "Don't catch a falling knife."
Strategizing your growth
Growth in a team: passing the baton correctly.

This event is open to the public. For additional information about MTCAZ or to register for the event, visit THIS LINK.

 

