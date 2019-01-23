EGIA Offers Free HVAC Pricing Training Package

EGIA Contractor University now offers HVAC contractors a new, no-cost Pricing Training Package.

Presented by Weldon Long and Gary Elekes, this package is available by email, and willl help HVAC contractors eliminate the biggest pricing mistake contractors tend to make.

"Pricing your goods and services is a science; it's not something you randomly do," says Long.

Included in this free package:

Residential Add-On Pricing Training Video

ricing Manual for Contractors

Add-on Gross Profit Per Man Day Pricing Template

Snapshot Survey Report on Pricing

Online Pricing Principles Class.

WATCH THIS VIDEO To learn more, then CLICK HERE to order your free training package.