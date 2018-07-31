ICC Praises Reauthorization of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The International Code Council applauds the passage of H.R. 2353, the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, signed into law by the President today. This legislation reauthorizes through 2024 the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, which is the principal source of U.S. federal funding for the improvement of secondary and postsecondary career and technical education (CTE) programs.

The reauthorization gradually increases annual funding from $1.2 to $1.3 billion over six years, a nearly 11% increase over fiscal year 2018 funding levels, expanding the reach of CTE programs to ensure more students can participate. The legislation enjoyed broad bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress where it cleared both the House and Senate without objection. The Code Council repeatedly engaged Congress to urge support for the reauthorization working closely with other organizations committed to technical and vocational training programs.

The Perkins reauthorization will further ICC’s efforts to welcome the next generation of skilled workers by increasing funding for CTE at schools and colleges; emphasizing state and local investment in training and education for high-skill, high-wage and in-demand occupations; and supporting training that leads to industry-recognized credentials.

“We’re excited to see the reauthorization of this important legislation,” said ICC Senior Vice President of Government Relations Sara Yerkes. “Career and technical education programs are an essential piece of our training and education system today, and this legislation will help support opportunities for future building safety professionals.”

The Code Council is a vocal advocate for technical education through its Safety 2.0 programs, a signature initiative to welcome a new generation of leaders to the building safety profession. The building industry is expected to lose 80 percent of the existing skilled workforce over the next 15 years, providing a tremendous opportunity for job seekers looking for rewarding, well-paying careers. ICC is partnering with high schools and colleges across the country to promote the integration of building code instruction into existing curriculums. In addition, the Code Council is working with partner organizations across the U.S. to help veterans who are transitioning to civilian life and their family members learn more about building safety career options.

With the oldest, largest and most prestigious credentialing program for construction code administration and enforcement professionals in the U.S., ICC provides opportunities for students, veterans and other job seekers to enter into a building safety career. ICC certification candidates can take their exams online at their convenience at work or home through the Proctored Remote Online Testing Option (PRONTO) or in many locations across the U.S.

For more information about ICC’s Safety 2.0 programs, visit www.iccsafe.org/about-icc/safety2/.