Modine Announces 2019 Innovation Tour Focused on Peak HVAC Performance

HVAC equipment manufacturer Modine Manufacturing Co. is set to begin its 2019 Innovation Tour, which will offer new and updated CEU/NATE courses and showcase the latest in HVAC solutions that revolve around the tour’s theme of peak performance.

Traveling across North America, Modine’s 2019 Innovation Tour features professional development seminars and showcases a full line of HVAC solutions integrated into a 53-ft. semi-truck, including the:

Atherion package ventilation system;

Effinity unit heater;

High-intensity patio heater;

High-intensity gas-fired infrared;

ClassMate vertical package HVAC system;

Hot Dawg unit heater;

Direct-fired makeup air;

Hot Dawg H2O;

Ceiling cassette; and

Horizontal electric heater.

“This is our forth Innovation Tour, and each year gives us more insight into what attendees want to see and learn about,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “This year we’re concentrating on the theme of peak performance, and we’ve completely renovated the truck to include more products, interactive displays, a VR experience, and an overall more immersive experience around that theme.”

The tour will include U.S. stops in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Boston, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Denver, St. Louis, Dallas and Memphis, and will also stop in Toronto, Canada. Each stop will include a day focused on the commercial and specified products and trainings, and a day focused on unitary products and trainings.

Dates and times of the tour:

March 26-27, Los Angeles

April 23-24, Little Falls, N.J

May 14-15, Boston

June 11-12, Toronto

July 23-24, Minneapolis

Aug. 13, Seattle

Aug. 14, Portland, Ore.

Aug. 20-21, Denver

Sept. 10-11, St. Louis

Oct. 22-23, Dallas

Nov. 5-6, Memphis, Tenn.

“The industry is rapidly changing and with building connectivity and integrated technology becoming commonplace, we wanted to make sure that all those who attend the Innovation Tour get the most up-to-date courses and walk away with more knowledge about how to better serve their customers,” Raduenz said. “We encourage those in the industry that are interested to sign up for the free event.”

For more information about the 2019 Innovation Tour, visit modineinnovationtour.com.