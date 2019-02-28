NCCER Announces 2019 Board of Trustees

ALACHUA, FL — NCCER elected Andy Dupuy, president and CEO of Brown & Root in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as its 2019 board of trustees’ chairman. Dupuy will succeed C. Rockwell Turner, chairman of the board of Longbow Industries, in Loveland, Colorado, who remains a member of the executive committee. Michael Bennett, vice president of Cianbro Companies, will serve as the 2019 vice chairman.

Other members of the 2019 board of trustees’ executive committee include Stephen Toups, president of Turner Industries, as secretary and Vincent Giardina, trustee for the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, as treasurer. NCCER’s board of trustees consists of representatives from contractors, owners and partner associations. All trustees are recognized for their expertise in construction or construction-related issues and serve one- to three-year terms. Three seats on the board are designated specifically for leaders in career and technical education, which helps NCCER continue to strengthen its alignment with education.

Additional 2019 board of trustees members include: Michael Brueggemann, president, TIC – The Industrial Company; David Chapin, president, Willmar Electric Service; J. Charles Dabadie, Americas regional manufacturing manager, ExxonMobil; Jeff Davis, director, TEAM; Patrick Duffy, manager of project services, Tampa Electric Company; Connie Fabré, executive director, Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, Inc.; Daniel Groves, director of operations and worforce consultant, Construction Users Roundtable; Glen Gulino, executive vice president of operations, ISC Constructors; Daniel Haag, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, Sundt Construction; Dr. Ray Issa, professor and director of graduate and distance education programs, University of Florida’s M.E. Rinker, Sr. School of Construction Management; Michael Kenig, vice chairman, Holder Construction; Mark Landry, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Fluor; Ron Landry, Dow Louisiana maintenance director, The Dow Chemical Company; Timothy W. Lawrence, executive director, SkillsUSA; Sam Lyon, global workforce services manager, Bechtel; Scott Marshall, vice president of human resources and field services, Jacobs; Stephen P. Mulva, Ph.D., director, Construction Industry Institute; Ken Nixon, engineering and maintenance manager, Shell Deer Park Refinery; Rudy Ramirez, senior director of field employment and labor relations, Zachry Group; Eric Regelin, president, Granix, LLC; Robin Renschen, director of learning and development, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.; and LeAnn Wilson, executive director, Association for Career and Technical Education.

NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled, construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888/622-3720.