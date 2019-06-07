The New Flat Rate Unveils Cloud-Based Training Platform

DALTON, GA – The New Flat Rate, a leading provider of menu-pricing software for residential home service companies, announced today a new training platform is now available. The Training, Education and Management (TEAM) Lab will offer users in-depth guidance, training and educational opportunities.

The cloud-based system allows The New Flat Rate to create a media database of training resources and other documents, including fact sheets, blogs and marketing resources.

“We started The New Flat Rate because we wanted to help this industry succeed,” said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. “We’ve helped trades men and women put more money in their pockets on each and every service call while delivering a more helpful, intuitive customer experience. Now, we’re focusing on helping those same contractors by putting all of our training in one place. In addition to information on how to get the most out of our menu-pricing system, they’ll also be able to access training on best business practices for techs, office staff and even management.”

While The New Flat Rate hosts training events each month, the TEAM Lab will create an online experience for contractors. The Lab provides service managers and owners the ability to walk technicians through an online curriculum that includes training on processes, best practices, sales scenarios and craftsmanship. The Lab also offers the opportunity for the trainee to take notes on individual nodules, creating an online workbook.

“Contractors have already got a lot on their plate between managing staff, running a business, keeping customers happy and more,” Koop said. “The TEAM Lab offers them an easy and convenient way to access training and educational resources that will help them take their team and business to the next level. It’s just another way The New Flat Rate is helping the industry boost profits and improve customer satisfaction.”