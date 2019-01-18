New Gas Heating Textbook Available from ESCO Institute

The ESCO Institute is pleased to announce the release of a new HVACR text: Gas Heating: Furnaces, Boilers, Components and Controls. Gas Heating is a 228-page book, written by an HVACR instructor for HVACR instructors, to simplify the instruction of gas heating.

Through advancements in technology, modern heating systems have become far more efficient than their predecessors. Integrated circuit boards and electronic ignition systems have replaced the mechanical controls and manually lit pilots of older systems. Today, technicians may encounter furnaces or boilers that are older than they are, complex high-efficient systems, or anything in between. It is critical that they have a working knowledge of all these systems.

Gas Heating provides students and practicing technicians with the information and knowledge necessary to safely work on systems that incorporate gas combustion to provide heat. The information to service, maintain, and install these systems is also presented in an easy-to-understand format. The manual is full of color images and diagrams, incorporates service call scenarios and solutions, and includes end-of-chapter worksheets. The spiral binding textbook will allow students to tear out worksheets for grading by the instructor.

The topics included in Gas Heating include: safe working practices, fuel properties, combustion of both natural gas and LP, proper venting procedures for gas-burning appliances, fuel system components of furnaces and boilers, furnace and boiler components and controls, sequence of operations and schematics for furnaces and boilers, gas piping sizing and installation, furnace and boiler installations, troubleshooting mechanical and electrical faults.

The subject of gas heat typically warrants a chapter or two in most HVACR text books. Gas Heating is a comprehensive resource written to focus on the specifics of gas heating and the systems that produce it. HVACR educators can incorporate this manual into any curriculum that teaches gas heating, as part of your current program or can be used as a stand-alone course. HVACR wholesalers and trainers, will find Gas Heating makes an excellent continuing education course to reinforce concepts in a 4-6-hour training program. Additionally, the manual has been cross-walked to the HVAC Excellence Competency and Task List, assisting instructors in providing their students with the gas heating knowledge and skills necessary for employment in the HVACR industry.

HVACR educators, trainers and registered proctors can login at escogroup.org, and click the resource center link to review a digital copy of the manual. HVACR instructors at high schools, community colleges, trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and wholesalers who do not have a login, can call 800/726-9696 to have one established for them free of charge.