ASHRAE Announces 2025-2026 Society Scholarship Recipients

ATLANTA, GA — ASHRAE has announced the recipients of 40 Society scholarships, totaling $218,500, for the 2025-26 academic year.

“Supporting the next generation of engineers is one of the most impactful ways ASHRAE can help build a more sustainable future,” said 2025-26 ASHRAE President Bill McQuade, P.E., CDP, Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP. “These scholarships recognize academic excellence and a commitment to the advancement of the built environment. We are proud to invest in the students who will lead the transformation of our industry.”

The following award provides a $12,500 scholarship

ASHRAE Presidents Scholarship (Awarded over 2 years)

Lona Le, sustainable energy engineering and physics, Simon Fraser University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Presidents Scholarship, which recognizes a student enrolled in an undergraduate Bachelor of Science engineering curriculum in preparation for a profession in HVAC or refrigeration.

The following awards provide a $10,000 scholarship

Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Scholarship

Sadia Ashraf, mechanical engineering, University of Houston, is the recipient of the Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Scholarship, named in honor of ASHRAE Presidential Member Gordon V.R. Holness, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member, who served as the Society’s president in 2009-10.

Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Technology Scholarship

Debora Bartosova, HVAC engineering technology, State University of New York, Canton, is the recipient of the Gordon V.R. Holness Engineering Technology Scholarship, named in honor of ASHRAE Presidential Member Holness, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member.

Reuben Trane Scholarship (Awarded over 2 years)

José Collante, mechanical engineering, Universidad del Norte; Jackson Kamm, electrical engineering and computer science, University of Toledo; and Benjamin Taylor, mechanical engineering, Utah State University, are recipients of the Reuben Trane Scholarship, which was established by the Trane Co. in memory of its founder, an innovative engineer, inventor and business executive who held 28 patents.

Willis H. Carrier Scholarship

Ryan Ray, architectural engineering, Kansas State University, and Paul Odewale, electrical and electronics engineering, Federal University of Technology, Akure, are the recipients of the Willis H. Carrier Scholarship, established by the Carrier Corp. in memory of its founder, who installed the world’s first scientifically designed air-conditioning system.

The following award provides a $7,000 scholarship

Charles E. Henck Scholarship

Sophie Hawkins, mechanical engineering, Oklahoma State University, is the recipient of the Charles E. Henck Scholarship, which recognizes students within the geographical area of ASHRAE Region III (Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC).

The following awards provides $5,000 scholarships

Engineering Technology Scholarship

Seth Reiffer, HVACR technology, Ferris State University, is the recipient of the Engineering Technology Scholarship, which recognizes students pursuing either a bachelor’s or associate degree in a course of study traditionally preparatory for the HVAC&R profession.

Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship

Jasleen Sandhu, sustainable energy engineering, Simon Fraser University, is the recipient of the Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship, which recognizes female undergraduate engineering students and is named in memory of the Society’s first female president (2010-11).

Frank M. Coda Scholarship

Aveena Rawal, mechanical engineering, Purdue University, is the recipient of the Frank M. Coda Scholarship, created in memory of ASHRAE’s former executive vice president, who served from 1981–2004.

Alwin B. Newton Scholarship

Hannah McCormick, architectural engineering, Kansas State University, is the recipient of the Alwin B. Newton Scholarship, named for an industry pioneer and ASHRAE Fellow who was granted 219 patents.

Duane Hanson Scholarship

William Karels, mechanical engineering, South Dakota State University, is the recipient of the Duane Hanson Scholarship, established by Gayner Engineers and named for the company’s former president.

Prem Jain Scholarship

Hee Zhan Hao, mechanical engineering, Universiti Malaya, is the recipient of the Prem Jain Scholarship, created by Dr. Prem Jain, Life Member of ASHRAE, founder of ASHRAE’s India Chapter-at-Large and ISHRAE.

Legacy Scholarship

Akhil Pillai, mechanical engineering, Sardar Patel College of Engineering, is the recipient of the Legacy Scholarship, which recognizes engineering or pre-engineering students pursuing a Bachelor of Science or Engineering degree in HVAC&R-related fields.

General Scholarship

Renato Carreon, mechanical engineering, University of Minnesota, and Cole Ashton, mechanical engineering (minoring in math), Utah State University, are the recipients of a General Scholarship.

William P. Chapman Scholarship

Luna Marouf, mechanical engineering, York University, is the recipient of the William P. Chapman Scholarship. Chapman served as Society president from 1976-1977.

David C. J. Peters Scholarship

Angel Luna, architectural engineering, Texas A&M University, is the recipient of the David C. J. Peters Scholarship, created by Southland Industries to honor Peters, an advocate for recruiting quality.

Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship

Kasen Holt, mechanical engineering (minoring in applied mathematics and humanitarian engineering), Lipscomb University, and Saher Anjum, mechanical engineering, Capital University of Science & Technology, Islamabad, are the recipients of the Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship, which recognizes undergraduate students pursuing degrees in engineering and architecture.

Donald Brady Scholarship

Megan Bechtold, mechanical engineering, North Carolina State University, is the recipient of the Donald Brady Scholarship, which recognizes students pursuing an undergraduate mechanical or architectural engineering degree at select North Carolina universities.

ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship

Athena Shier, mechanical engineering, University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship, named for a former Region IV chair and ASHRAE Board member.

James R. Bullock, Jr. Scholarship

Veronica Matar, architectural engineering, Tennessee State University, is the recipient of the James R. Bullock, Jr. Scholarship, named in memory of Bullock, P.E., Life Member and former president of Environmental Air Systems Inc.

Freshman Engineering Scholarship

Logan Thuemmel, HVACR technology, Ferris State University, is the recipient of the Freshman Engineering Scholarship.

The following awards provides $3,000 scholarships

Donald E. Nichols Scholarship

John Beach, mechanical engineering, Tennessee Technological University, is the recipient of the Donald E. Nichols Scholarship, named for a former ASHRAE vice president.

ASHRAE Houston Chapter RO Hunton Scholarship

Mark McCulloch, architectural engineering, Texas A&M University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Houston Chapter RO Hunton Scholarship.

Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship

Anthony Montagna, mechanical engineering, Pennsylvania State University, Behrend, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship.

Region VIII Scholarship

Brayden McCauley, mechanical engineering, University of Arkansas, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region VIII Scholarship.

Minnesota Chapter Peter Potvin Scholarship

Niftalem Kassa, computer science, Minnesota State University, Mankato, is the recipient of the Minnesota Chapter Peter Potvin Scholarship.

Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship

Matthew Maniglia, mechanical engineering, University of Cincinnati, and Owen Daulton, applied physics (concentration in mechanical engineering), Loyola Marymount University, are the recipients of the Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship.

Ottawa Chapter Scholarship

Charles McEwen, engineering, Queen's University, is the recipient of the Ottawa Valley Chapter Scholarship, recognizing students within Canada’s National Capital Region.

J. Richard Mehalick Scholarship

James Wolff, mechanical engineering, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, is the recipient of the J. Richard Mehalick Scholarship.

High School Senior Scholarship

Jamie Jaurigue, mechanical engineering, California State University, Fresno; Noelle Kim, mechanical engineering, California Institute of Technology; Norah Zlotnik, architectural engineering, California Polytechnic State University; and Audrey Hemrick, mechanical engineering, University of Cincinnati, are recipients of the High School Senior Scholarship, which recognizes students entering engineering programs.

Applications for 2026-27

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026-27 undergraduate engineering, technology, regional/chapter and university-specific scholarships. The application deadline is December 1, 2025.

For more information on ASHRAE scholarships, eligibility requirements, and application materials, visit ashrae.org/scholarships or contact [email protected].