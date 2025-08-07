Houzz Opens Call for Entries to Annual Scholarship Program

Houzz Inc., a leading software platform for construction and design, has announced the call for applications for its annual Houzz Scholarship Program. The program supports students pursuing studies in interior design, construction, architecture, landscape architecture, architectural engineering or the skilled trades.

“At Houzz we’re committed to supporting emerging talent in construction and design. Through initiatives like Houzz Scholarships, free access to Houzz Pro and a range of career resources, we’re committed to empowering students throughout their educational and professional journeys,” said Liza Hausman, Vice President of Industry Marketing at Houzz. “This year’s recipients impressed us with their enthusiasm for the built environment, hands-on experience and bold vision for the industry’s future. It’s inspiring to champion such driven students as they take their next steps toward impactful careers.”

Five $2,500 Scholarships Available

As part of Houzz’s continued dedication to empowering the next generation of construction and design professionals, the program awards five $2,500 scholarships in the categories of ‘Women in Architecture’, ‘Residential Design’, ‘Sustainable Residential Design’, ‘Residential Construction Management’ and ‘Skilled Trades’.

In addition to submitting a brief essay on their design and architecture influences, applicants create a Houzz professional student profile, where they can showcase their portfolio of work and network with more than 3 million active professionals around the world. The deadline for 2026 scholarship entries is March 31, 2026. Learn more and apply at houzz.com/scholarships.

The 2025 Scholarship Winners

“I’m truly honored and grateful to have been selected for the Sustainable Residential Design Scholarship from Houzz. It means so much to be recognized and supported in this way,” said Ava Dreifke. “This scholarship will make a meaningful difference in helping me continue my education and pursue my goals in sustainable design.”

Houzz Pro for Students

In addition to applying to Houzz scholarships, students looking to gain hands-on experience and stand out in the job market can take advantage of Houzz Pro for Students. The program gives students in residential construction and design-related academic programs a free, one-year subscription to Houzz Pro, AI-powered project management and design software for interior design, building and remodeling professionals. Students have the opportunity to learn how to use software tools like Takeoffs, Estimates, Proposals, 3D Floor Plans and Mood Boards that will help them to develop efficient, sustainable business practices.

Houzz Pro for Students is available in the US. Learn more about the tools for interior design students, construction management students and architecture students, and sign up at the links included.

For more information, visit houzz.com.