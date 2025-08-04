Watts Announces eLearning Campaign to Advance Water Safety Education

The campaign features three curated topic-focused sets on backflow prevention, municipal water safety, and continuing education.
Aug. 4, 2025

Key Highlights

  • The campaign will run from August 1 through September 14
  • The six-week campaign is designed to enhance product knowledge and promote professional development 
  • The campaign features three curated topic-focused sets on backflow prevention, municipal water safety, and continuing education
6890cbfd35c302ec580fd5eb Wattslogo

Watts announced the launch of its latest eLearning initiative, “Safe Water, Clear Mission,” a six-week campaign designed to enhance product knowledge and promote professional development in the areas of backflow prevention and municipal water safety. The campaign will run from August 1 through September 14 on Watts Works Online.

The campaign features three curated topic-focused sets on backflow prevention, municipal water safety, and continuing education. Participants who complete any of the sets will receive a Certificate of Completion.

Additionally, those who complete 15 or more modules during the promotional period will be rewarded with a 2-in-1 storage clipboard.

Visit training.watts.com to register for free and get started. 

Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Rinnai Launches National Consumer Campaign to Showcase the Benefits of Going Tankless
Employees at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to be Reinstated
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored
Mid-Size Machine with More Muscle - Sewerooter T-4
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!