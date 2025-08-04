Watts Announces eLearning Campaign to Advance Water Safety Education

Watts announced the launch of its latest eLearning initiative, “Safe Water, Clear Mission,” a six-week campaign designed to enhance product knowledge and promote professional development in the areas of backflow prevention and municipal water safety. The campaign will run from August 1 through September 14 on Watts Works Online.

The campaign features three curated topic-focused sets on backflow prevention, municipal water safety, and continuing education. Participants who complete any of the sets will receive a Certificate of Completion.

Additionally, those who complete 15 or more modules during the promotional period will be rewarded with a 2-in-1 storage clipboard.

Visit training.watts.com to register for free and get started.