Explore The Trades Attends the American School Counselor Association Conference

LONG BEACH, CA — From July 11-14, Explore The Trades attended the 2025 American School Counselor Association (ASCA) Conference in Long Beach, CA.

The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) supports school counselors’ efforts to help students focus on academic, career and social/emotional development. ASCA provides professional development, publications and other resources, research and advocacy to school counselors around the globe.

With nearly 5,000 school counselors and educators in attendance, the conference was buzzing with energy, ideas, and a shared commitment to student success. Toni Bower, Donor Engagement Specialist, and Maddy Sorenson, Project Coordinator, were on the ground connecting with over 140 educators and school counselors from across the country to discuss opportunities in the plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical trades.