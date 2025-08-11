Hallway Plumbing Hosts Apprenticeship Program Kickoff Event

ALPHARETTA, GA — Hallway Plumbing is hosting its Apprenticeship Program Kickoff Event at its Alpharetta warehouse. The event is designed to showcase how strategic partnerships between plumbing contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and reps are addressing the skilled labor shortage and equipping the next generation of plumbers with the training and tools needed to succeed.

Event Highlights

Apprentice competitions demonstrating real-world skills

Sponsor and vendor booths featuring product demos and training resources

Program speakers discussing apprenticeship structure, curriculum, and industry impact

Networking opportunities between apprentices and industry leaders

Hallway Plumbing offers a debt-free, paid apprenticeship program that combines on-the-job training, structured classroom learning, and one-on-one mentorship. Backed by strong industry support, the program ensures apprentices train with the same tools, materials, and products they’ll use throughout their careers.

Where and When

Location: Hallway Plumbing, 5750 Commerce Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Date: August 15, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM

For more information, contact Bruce McGrew at [email protected].

To learn more about Hallway Plumbing visit www.hallwayplumbing.com.