AWS Fundamentals of Welding Curriculum (FOWC) Delivers Industry-Aligned Training to Prepare Tomorrow’s Welders

MIAMI, FL — The American Welding Society (AWS) is reinforcing its commitment to welding education with enhancements to its Fundamentals of Welding Curriculum (FOWC)—a flexible, industry-aligned welding training solution for high schools, technical colleges, and vocational programs. With e-learning modules, instructional videos, and guided activities, FOWC provides a comprehensive curriculum that equips students with career-ready welder qualification skills.

Affordable, Career-Ready Welding Education

"Quality welding instruction starts by supporting our welding educators,” said Alicia Garcia, AWS Managing Director of Education & Training. “All AWS training programs are developed within the United States to meet the rigorous standards of the US marketplace. The Fundamentals of Welding Curriculum gives instructors the structured resources and flexibility they need to prepare students for real-world welding opportunities and industry demands.”

FOWC prepares students for welding qualification tests and the AWS Certified Welder credential, ensuring they develop a strong foundation in both welding principles and hands-on application. The curriculum is fully aligned with AWS SENSE standards, making it the most comprehensive online welding education program available today.

Building the Welding Workforce

AWS provides welding educators with training modules and resources to engage students, strengthen classroom instruction, and prepare the next generation of skilled welders. The Fundamentals of Welding Curriculum (FOWC) offers affordable, industry-aligned welding education with 74 e-learning modules, 18 instructional videos, and structured lesson plans with over 100 guided activities to enhance both teaching and student engagement. Designed for in-person, hybrid, and online welding programs, FOWC helps instructors deliver practical, career-ready training.

Additionally, instructors have access to ready-to-use teaching materials, including PowerPoint presentations and classroom visuals, streamlining instruction and reinforcing key welding concepts.

Education and Industry

Strong foundational skills are essential for students entering the welding workforce. The AWS FOWC program provides educators with the tools to train students for successful careers in welding, meeting industry demand for skilled professionals. By partnering with educators and industry stakeholders, AWS supports schools and training programs with high-quality, adaptable instructional resources to meet the evolving needs of the welding industry.

View the Curriculum

AWS has released a video walkthrough of the Fundamentals of Welding Curriculum, available on its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbN7M9TumCQ.