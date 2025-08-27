EGIA Foundation Partners to Support Green Jobs Training in Southern LA

SACRAMENTO, CA — The EGIA Foundation has announced its support for the California Jobs First Catalyst Grant initiative, as part of the GreenWorks LA Sustainable Jobs Consortium.

Through the provision of industry-recognized curriculum and a $10,000 scholarship fund, the EGIA (Electric Gas Industry Association) Foundation is helping to reinvigorate green jobs training in HVAC for opportunity youth, formerly incarcerated individuals, and justice-impacted people in Southern Los Angeles County.

Pre-Apprenticeship in Sustainable Fields

The GreenWorks LA Sustainable Jobs Consortium aims to create comprehensive pre-apprenticeship programs through partnership with the EGIA Foundation and Cerritos College Advanced Transportation and Logistics Center, in sustainable fields such as EV charger and heat pump installation and maintenance, to support green career pathways that are increasingly in demand.

The Consortium will serve seven historically disadvantaged communities in Southern Los Angeles County: North Long Beach, East Compton, Paramount, Lynnwood, Bellflower, Norwalk, and Hawaiian Gardens.

Accessible Training for High-Growth Sectors

“Through this program, we’re delivering more than just education, we’re creating pathways to careers that strengthen local communities while supporting California’s clean energy goals,” said Eric Hatton, Vice President of Utilities & Government Services at EGIA. “The EGIA Foundation is proud to provide support to ensure these training opportunities are accessible to those who have historically been left out of these high-growth sectors.”

As part of the initiative, the EGIA Foundation is contributing industry-aligned curriculum developed by Contractor University focused on green HVAC technologies and sustainable practices. This tailored training will be integrated into the Consortium’s broader workforce development program and is designed to equip participants with the practical skills and knowledge needed to succeed in providing heat pump installation and maintenance.

Lasting, Positive Change

By combining technical training with environmental sustainability and equity-focused outreach, the GreenWorks LA initiative has the potential to create lasting positive change, for both individual participants but also the communities they call home.

