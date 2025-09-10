XOi Funds Six Skilled Trades Scholarships Through Bring Back the Trades

RYE, NH — To help address the nationwide shortage of skilled workers, XOi Technologies has donated funds to Bring Back the Trades to support six scholarships for students pursuing careers in the trades. The initiative aims to reduce barriers to entry and encourage more young people to choose careers in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, welding, and other high-demand industries.

“The future of the skilled trades depends on a workforce trained in both hands-on expertise and technology—including data and AI,” said Aaron Salow, Founder and CEO of XOi. “We’re proud to partner with Bring Back the Trades to help students gain the knowledge and confidence they need to drive our industry forward.”

Six New Scholarships For Trade School Students

The new scholarships will be administered by Bring Back the Trades, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial support for students at trade schools. The organization’s mission is to inspire the next generation of skilled professionals while easing the financial burden of training.

“We’re incredibly grateful to XOi for their commitment to the trades and their support of our mission and scholarship program,” said Steve Turner, Founder and CEO of Bring Back the Trades. “This funding will make a real impact in the lives of students who are ready to build strong, skilled, and sustainable futures.”

Technology And Training Go Hand In Hand

XOi develops field service technology that contractors and technicians use in the field every day—from AI-powered workflows and instant equipment insights to performance analytics. The company’s support of scholarships reflects its commitment to ensuring the next generation of workers has both technical skills and access to the digital tools that keep jobs moving.

Support From Raymond James Makes It Possible

The scholarship funding was made possible through XOi investment partner Raymond James. By backing XOi’s growth and mission, Raymond James helps extend resources to the skilled trades community and support training opportunities for future technicians.

“Raymond James is proud to support XOi’s mission and this meaningful partnership with Bring Back the Trades,” said Glen Kruger, Managing Director at Raymond James. “By investing in education and training for future tradespeople, we’re helping strengthen the skilled workforce that powers our communities and economies.”

How To Apply

Bring Back the Trades offers scholarships and career resources for students preparing to enter the trades. To learn more or apply, visit BringBackTheTrades.org.