Modigent Expands Technician Training Through Partnership with Interplay Learning

AUSTIN, TX — Interplay Learning, a leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, has partnered with Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, to launch a Plumbing and HVAC Apprenticeship Program. The initiative gives Modigent employees flexible, hands-on training designed to build real-world skills and long-term career pathways in the trades.

Apprenticeship Expands Career Development Opportunities

The new program provides technicians at all levels with access to structured training while supporting work-life balance. Built in collaboration with Interplay Learning’s US Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship framework, the model ensures Modigent can scale a consistent training pathway across all 18 of its operating companies nationwide.

“We are committed to building a program that meets people where they are, professionally and personally,” said Ryan Elder, Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Capabilities, Modigent. “By offering a flexible, tech-forward learning experience, we’re investing in the long-term growth and retention of our workforce and creating more opportunities for our employees to advance.”

Blending Virtual Simulations with Hands-On Labs

The program combines simulation-based online coursework with weekly in-person lab sessions. Over 12-week semesters, apprentices complete self-paced lessons on Interplay Learning’s platform, which uses 3D and virtual reality simulations to replicate plumbing and HVAC systems. The immersive environment allows technicians to practice diagnostics and procedures safely before applying skills in the lab. Training is accessible on any device, at any time, giving employees flexibility to progress on their own schedule.

“Modigent is taking a forward-thinking approach to training that prioritizes both quality and accessibility,” said Doug Donovan, CEO and Founder, Interplay Learning. “We’re proud to support their vision with a solution that helps employees build meaningful careers in the trades.”

National Rollout Underway

The apprenticeship program officially launched in September at select Modigent operating companies. Following the initial rollout, Modigent plans to expand the model across all 18 of its companies nationwide, standardizing technician training and career progression opportunities.

