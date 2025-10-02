unCommon Construction Opens New Training Campus in New Orleans

About 50 partners, board members, and local leaders joined uCC to tour the campus and hear perspectives on the future of the trades. The workforce development panel included representatives from the Associated General Contractors, Lowe’s Foundation, Sherwin-Williams Foundation, and Landis Construction.

Elected officials also took part in the program. Councilmember Lesli Harris welcomed guests, Congressman Troy Carter delivered remarks, and former apprentice Josh Bolds shared his story as the youth keynote speaker. Now an author, business owner, and construction management student, Bolds credited uCC with setting him on his career path.

“My time as an apprentice gave me hands-on construction experience and mentorship that showed me I could turn my skills into something bigger,” said Bolds. “Today, through my company and my book, I focus on building up my community—not only by providing construction, landscaping, and property services, but also by sharing my story and lessons learned to help others believe in what’s possible.”

Building Momentum for the Trades

uCC CEO Aaron Frumin closed the event by thanking the many partners who made the unCommon Campus possible.

“We’re honored to share this awesome moment with so many of the people who helped bring the unCommon Campus to life,” said Frumin. “This new building is a place for unCommon Construction to operate, gather, and grow so that we can empower more young people like Josh to create futures filled with possibility and become leaders in their communities.”

To learn more, visit www.uncommonconstruction.org.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.