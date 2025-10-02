unCommon Construction Opens New Training Campus in New Orleans
Key Highlights
-
uCC’s new unCommon Campus in New Orleans will nearly triple apprenticeship opportunities and expand training to adult learners
-
Apprentices are hired as W-2 employees, earning pay, school credit, and a matching scholarship while building real projects
- At the ribbon cutting, former apprentice Josh Bolds credited the program as the spark for his career as a business owner and construction management student
NEW ORLEANS, LA — unCommon Construction (uCC), a nonprofit that equips high school students with paid trade experience, has opened its first permanent headquarters and training hub in New Orleans. The organization marked the milestone with a ribbon cutting and workforce development panel featuring national and local industry leaders.
New Campus Anchors Training in the Heart of the City
The new facility, called the unCommon Campus, is located at the edge of the Central City neighborhood, steps from the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. It serves as the operational headquarters for uCC and a community center for both youth and adults interested in construction careers.
Apprenticeship Model With National Reach
uCC is best known for its high school apprenticeship program, which hires students as W-2 employees to build homes and other projects while developing trade and leadership skills. Apprentices earn hourly pay, school credit, and a matching scholarship upon completion. Each year, the program provides more than 125 apprenticeships in New Orleans and Minneapolis.
Expanded Capacity and Industry Partnerships
Construction of the unCommon Campus began in 2024. With the new facility, uCC plans to nearly triple the number of young people served and broaden opportunities for non-apprentice youth and adult learners. Specialized training spaces include:
-
The Co-Lab, supported by a $600,000 Gable Grant from the Lowe’s Foundation
-
The DIY Studio, backed by The Yass Prize
-
The Sherwin-Williams Paint Lab, funded by the Sherwin-Williams Foundation
Ribbon Cutting Brings Together Industry and Community
About 50 partners, board members, and local leaders joined uCC to tour the campus and hear perspectives on the future of the trades. The workforce development panel included representatives from the Associated General Contractors, Lowe’s Foundation, Sherwin-Williams Foundation, and Landis Construction.
Elected officials also took part in the program. Councilmember Lesli Harris welcomed guests, Congressman Troy Carter delivered remarks, and former apprentice Josh Bolds shared his story as the youth keynote speaker. Now an author, business owner, and construction management student, Bolds credited uCC with setting him on his career path.
“My time as an apprentice gave me hands-on construction experience and mentorship that showed me I could turn my skills into something bigger,” said Bolds. “Today, through my company and my book, I focus on building up my community—not only by providing construction, landscaping, and property services, but also by sharing my story and lessons learned to help others believe in what’s possible.”
Building Momentum for the Trades
uCC CEO Aaron Frumin closed the event by thanking the many partners who made the unCommon Campus possible.
“We’re honored to share this awesome moment with so many of the people who helped bring the unCommon Campus to life,” said Frumin. “This new building is a place for unCommon Construction to operate, gather, and grow so that we can empower more young people like Josh to create futures filled with possibility and become leaders in their communities.”
To learn more, visit www.uncommonconstruction.org.
Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.