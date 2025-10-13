StrataTech Names Tamekia Morris President of New Atlanta Welding School

Morris brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in operations and logistics, including 18 years focused on skilled-trades education. Her career has been marked by measurable results, including increasing student enrollment and retention by 40%.

Focused on Expanding Access to Skilled Trades

Having started her own education journey at a traditional four-year university, Morris says she wasn’t exposed early on to opportunities in the trades—an experience that now drives her mission to raise awareness and expand access for future professionals.

“The most rewarding aspect of working in skilled trades education is seeing the direct impact on students’ lives,” said Morris. “Many of our students come to us seeking a second chance, a career change, or a way to provide for their families. Watching them transform their futures—sometimes in as little as seven months—reminds me daily of the importance of this work.”

Returning Home to Build a Culture of Excellence

After spending two years in higher-education leadership roles outside Georgia, Morris returns to her hometown to launch and lead TWS Atlanta.

“Tamekia is focused on shaping the culture, building the team, and creating a vision for success at TWS Atlanta,” said StrataTech President and CEO Mary Kelly. “The launch of the new campus in her hometown allows Morris the chance to instill values of excellence, accountability, and student-first service from the ground up.”

A Vision for Workforce Readiness

Morris says her goal is to make TWS–Atlanta the region’s premier trade school — a trusted pipeline for local employers and a launchpad for students seeking skilled, stable careers.

“My vision is for Tulsa Welding School–Atlanta to become the premier trade school in the area, known for producing the highest-quality graduates,” she said. “I want employers to see our students as their first choice for talent, and I want students to see us as a place where they can truly transform their futures.”

Expanding a National Network of Trade Campuses

StrataTech Education Group operates The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) in Phoenix and Tulsa Welding School campuses in Tulsa, Jacksonville, Houston, and Dallas Metro. The addition of the new Atlanta campus extends StrataTech’s mission to train and support the next generation of skilled professionals nationwide.

To learn more visit stratatech.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.