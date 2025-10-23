PHCC Educational Foundation Awards Record $152,000 in Scholarships to Future Plumbing and HVAC Pros

Investing in the Next Generation

Apprentice Brian Hoisington of Westminster, Calif., who trains through the PHCC of Orange County plumbing apprenticeship program, said the scholarship is helping him advance in his trade.

“Plumbing is not just a job for me—it is my career path, one that allows me to provide extraordinary service to clients and communities,” Hoisington wrote in a thank-you note to Foundation donors. “I am an apprentice now advancing to the position of installer, and this scholarship will help me achieve that next step in my professional growth.”

Industry Leaders Back the Program

The Foundation thanked its contractor donors and corporate sponsors for making the 2025 awards possible. Scholarship sponsors include A.O. Smith, Bradford White Corporation, Delta Faucet Company, Ferguson Cares Foundation, Home Depot Pro, HomeServe, InSinkErator, RIDGID, Scorpion Home Services Marketing, State Water Heaters and Sterling (a Kohler brand). Additional funding came from the Texas and Massachusetts PHCC Auxiliaries, the PHCC Past National Officers, Bill Jones, Gerry Kennedy, the estate of Gil Meyerowitz, and generous donations from PHCC contractors across the country.

Applications for 2026 Open in January

The 2026 PHCC Educational Foundation scholarship program opens in January, with applications due by May 1. Full details, including photos and thank-you notes from this year’s winners, are available at phccfoundation.org/scholarships.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.