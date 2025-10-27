Bradford White Extends Explore The Trades Partnership for Third Year

AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Corporation has renewed its partnership with Explore The Trades for a third consecutive year through the company’s Industry Forward® initiative, reinforcing its long-term commitment to workforce development in the plumbing, HVAC and electrical sectors.

Grant Expands Outreach to Future Trade Professionals

As part of the continued collaboration, Bradford White has awarded $21,185.48 in grant funding to help expand Explore The Trades’ poster kit program, which raises awareness of career opportunities in the skilled trades.

Launched in 2021, the program distributes educational posters and resources to school counselors, teachers and workforce agencies across the US and Canada. Each kit is designed to introduce students to the vital role trades professionals play and to connect educators with local employers and training opportunities.

Reaching Nearly One Million Students

As of Sept. 18, 2025, Explore The Trades has distributed nearly 4,900 poster kits to more than 2,800 schools, workforce agencies and home service companies in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces. Through this outreach, an estimated 980,000 students have been introduced to nontraditional career pathways beyond a four-year college degree.

“There is a growing technical skills gap across the trades, making it essential to educate and to raise awareness,” said Neal Heyman, Senior Director of Marketing at Bradford White. “That’s what Explore The Trades is doing, promoting diversity within the residential services field. Our ongoing partnership with them is an investment in the future of the skilled trades workforce.”

Supporting Career Resources in English and Spanish

This year’s funding will also support the development of Spanish-language materials and new illustrated resources to make trade career information accessible to more students and families.

“Through our shared mission with Bradford White, we’re expanding awareness of the trades and of vocational training to more students, communities and languages,” said Kate Cinnamo, Executive Director at Explore The Trades. “This funding is critical as we develop additional Spanish-language materials and illustrated resources, all with the ultimate goal of seeing more young learners connect with jobs that make a difference.”

Industry Forward® Continues to Invest in the Trades

Bradford White’s Industry Forward® program funds partnerships and nonprofit initiatives that promote the essential work of trades professionals and encourage more young people to enter the field. The program supports technical education, workforce training and community engagement efforts that highlight the skilled trades’ importance to everyday life.

