Metabo HPT Launches 'Bring Back Shop Class' to Reignite Hands-On Learning and Trades Education

BRASELTON, GA — Power tool manufacturer Metabo HPT, a KOKI Group brand, has launched “Bring Back Shop Class,” a national campaign calling for the revival of hands-on learning and trade education in American schools. Backed by new survey data and a partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, the initiative promotes real-world training, mentorship, and access to tools that prepare students for high-demand skilled trades.

Survey Shows Strong Support for Trades Education

The “Bring Back Shop Class” survey, conducted by Ipsos for Metabo HPT, reveals near-universal public backing for restoring shop class to high schools:

97% of respondents say it’s important to bring back shop class or similar programs.

78% would encourage a high school student to pursue a skilled trade career.

61% believe trades like plumbing, electrical, and carpentry are more secure from automation than office jobs.

Respondents also cited key barriers for students: pressure to attend college (62%), social stigma (60%), and lack of exposure to trades (58%).

“For too long, college has been framed as the only path to success,” said Bill Wyman, Chief Marketing Officer, KOKI Group. “Our ‘Bring Back Shop Class’ campaign highlights the need for real-world opportunities that let students build their futures with their own hands.”

Partnering to Build Futures

Central to the campaign is Metabo HPT’s partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, a nonprofit that guides students through the design and construction of a fully functional tiny build each school year. Students gain practical skills in framing, electrical, plumbing, and finishing while working side-by-side with mentors.

“Give students the right tools and guidance, and they can build anything,” said Jeff Gibson, co-founder of the Shop Class Foundation. “With Metabo HPT’s support, we’ve expanded our reach by 300% this year, giving more students hands-on access to meaningful careers.”

One graduate, Daniel Monfort, discovered his passion for electrical work through the program. “Thanks to the Shop Class Foundation, I found my path,” Monfort said. “Their training gave me the skills to do what I love and make a real impact in my community.”

Mobile Shop Class Expands Access

As part of the collaboration, Metabo HPT will sponsor a mobile shop class, supplying tools, training, and materials as students complete a year-long project culminating in May 2026. The build sessions combine tool safety, construction techniques, and mentorship to reinforce confidence and capability.

'Shop Class: Undercover' Film Brings the Message Home

The campaign’s message comes to life in “Shop Class: Undercover,” a hidden-camera short film created with agency Team One. The film follows Monfort and an improv actor disguised as veteran tradespeople on real jobsites, revealing at the end that the skilled workers are actually teenagers. The spot drives home the campaign’s message: when students receive real training and real tools, they gain real opportunities.

“Success isn’t just found in office buildings—it’s built on jobsites and in classrooms that teach real skills,” said Jason Stinsmuehlen, Executive Creative Director at Team One. “This campaign challenges the next generation to see trades as opportunity-rich careers worth pursuing.”

The three-minute film and 30-second cutdown debut on Amazon OLV, YouTube, and Meta as part of the nationwide awareness push.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.