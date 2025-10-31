Watts Q4 Training Focus: Drainage Solutions That Save Time on the Job

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts has announced its fourth-quarter training theme, “Labor Saving Drains,” offering new online and hands-on courses designed to help contractors boost installation efficiency and product knowledge across drainage applications.

Running through December 2025, the program highlights innovative products such as BLÜCHER® Push-Fit stainless-steel systems, as well as trench and roof drainage solutions engineered to reduce installation time and streamline maintenance on commercial jobsites.

“Contractors told us they need solutions that save hours on installs without sacrificing quality,” said Gregory Gyorda, Director of Employee and Customer Training at Watts. “We’re proud to offer flexible, accessible training that fits professionals’ busy schedules and turns innovation into everyday jobsite advantages.”

Online Learning Delivers On-Demand Access

Through the Watts Works Online Training platform, participants can access self-paced, interactive courses featuring technical demos, side-by-side product comparisons, and third-party time-in-motion data. Studies show systems such as the BLÜCHER® Push-Fit Stainless-Steel Drainage System can reduce installation time by over 70 percent compared to traditional materials.

Modules also cover system design, material selection, and performance considerations for stainless-steel drainage, providing practical insight into when and why to choose these systems over cast iron or PVC.

Watts’ ongoing “Pipe Smarter, Not Harder” webinar series and customized Lunch & Learn sessions extend learning opportunities further—offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and field-focused case studies that demonstrate measurable labor and cost savings.

Hands-On Training at the Horne Learning Center

For professionals who prefer in-person experience, Watts’ Instructor-Led Training sessions at its Learning Centers offer a deep dive into product application and system design. The Horne Learning Center in North Andover, Massachusetts, serves as the company’s flagship facility, featuring live mechanical rooms, pressurized water labs, and operational product displays that simulate real-world conditions.

Participants can test drainage, backflow prevention, and water quality solutions firsthand while learning techniques that enhance installation safety and efficiency.

Continuing the Commitment to Professional Education

By expanding both its digital and in-person training formats, Watts continues to invest in workforce development across the plumbing and mechanical trades. Each course reinforces the company’s commitment to free, flexible, and high-quality training designed to help trade professionals build skills, advance careers, and strengthen the industry.

For more information on upcoming training and resources, visit watts.com/training.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.