Watts Q4 Training Focus: Drainage Solutions That Save Time on the Job

Contractors can explore labor-saving systems, including BLÜCHER® Push-Fit stainless-steel drainage, through online and hands-on learning.
Oct. 31, 2025
3 min read

Key Highlights

  • Watts’ Q4 “Labor Saving Drains” training helps contractors reduce installation time and improve system performance

  • BLÜCHER® Push-Fit stainless-steel systems and other drainage technologies cut labor by more than 70 percent, supported by third-party studies

  • Training available through Watts Works Online and Horne Learning Center combines on-demand learning with hands-on, real-world application

Watts
Getting hands-on training at a Watts Learning Center.

Getting hands-on training at a Watts Learning Center. 

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts has announced its fourth-quarter training theme, “Labor Saving Drains,” offering new online and hands-on courses designed to help contractors boost installation efficiency and product knowledge across drainage applications.

Running through December 2025, the program highlights innovative products such as BLÜCHER® Push-Fit stainless-steel systems, as well as trench and roof drainage solutions engineered to reduce installation time and streamline maintenance on commercial jobsites.

“Contractors told us they need solutions that save hours on installs without sacrificing quality,” said Gregory Gyorda, Director of Employee and Customer Training at Watts. “We’re proud to offer flexible, accessible training that fits professionals’ busy schedules and turns innovation into everyday jobsite advantages.”

Online Learning Delivers On-Demand Access

Through the Watts Works Online Training platform, participants can access self-paced, interactive courses featuring technical demos, side-by-side product comparisons, and third-party time-in-motion data. Studies show systems such as the BLÜCHER® Push-Fit Stainless-Steel Drainage System can reduce installation time by over 70 percent compared to traditional materials.

Modules also cover system design, material selection, and performance considerations for stainless-steel drainage, providing practical insight into when and why to choose these systems over cast iron or PVC.

Watts’ ongoing “Pipe Smarter, Not Harder” webinar series and customized Lunch & Learn sessions extend learning opportunities further—offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and field-focused case studies that demonstrate measurable labor and cost savings.

Hands-On Training at the Horne Learning Center

For professionals who prefer in-person experience, Watts’ Instructor-Led Training sessions at its Learning Centers offer a deep dive into product application and system design. The Horne Learning Center in North Andover, Massachusetts, serves as the company’s flagship facility, featuring live mechanical rooms, pressurized water labs, and operational product displays that simulate real-world conditions.

Participants can test drainage, backflow prevention, and water quality solutions firsthand while learning techniques that enhance installation safety and efficiency.

Continuing the Commitment to Professional Education

By expanding both its digital and in-person training formats, Watts continues to invest in workforce development across the plumbing and mechanical trades. Each course reinforces the company’s commitment to free, flexible, and high-quality training designed to help trade professionals build skills, advance careers, and strengthen the industry.

For more information on upcoming training and resources, visit watts.com/training.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI. 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Study: Pre-Apprenticeship Programs Increasing Participation of Women, Black Workers in IL Construction Workforce
AI-Powered Telematics Enables Contractors to Focus on Safe Driving and Operational Efficiencies
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored
Unlock the Secret Weapon for Unclogging Drains
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor Magazine, create an account today!