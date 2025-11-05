Another Step Forward in Scouting the Future of the Skilled Trades
Key Highlights
- The center features six bays dedicated to trades such as welding, automotive, plumbing, carpentry, electronics, and innovation, staffed by experienced instructors
- Many community leaders, local businesses, and Scout troops signed the final beam during the Topping Out Ceremony, symbolizing community support and pride
- With 2.4 million skilled trades positions expected to go unfilled by 2028, this initiative addresses critical workforce gaps through youth training and mentorship
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OH — The Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America celebrated a major construction milestone on October 21st, 2025, with a Topping Out Ceremony for the Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center, marking the placement of the final structural beam.
Many of the project supports, local business and community leaders, and youth from various Scout troops proudly signed their name to the beam that will be welcoming hundreds of young students beginning in January 2026.
This new 9,200 square foot education center will provide hands-on training in the skilled trades for local youth, helping address the region’s workforce needs while advancing Scouting’s mission of preparing young people for life. There will be six bays for specialized work in specific skill areas: Welding, Automotive, Metalworking/Plumbing, Carpentry/woodworking, Electricity/Electronics, and Innovation, each staffed with highly experienced instructors.
Moreover, it is hoped the Center will become a hub for collaboration, where Greater Cincinnati businesses and schools will be able to sponsor and teach classes in their industry’s sector to interested young men and women which will encourage students to explore career options and industries from a young age. The demand for skilled workers only keeps increasing. It is estimated that 2.4 million skilled trades positions will go unfilled by 2028 due to the lack of qualified and trained candidates.
“This center represents a bridge between Scouting and the future of our workforce,” said Andy Zahn, Scout Executive. “Through hands-on learning, mentorship, and exposure to the trades, we’re equipping young people with the skills, confidence, and direction they need to fill critical workforce gaps and build strong communities.”
Scouting America
The Dan Beard Council is the administrative body of Scouting America in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. With a geographic area of 12 counties in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky and an average annual membership of 10,000 families, the Dan Beard Council is one of the larger metropolitan councils in the country and the largest youth organization in the Cincinnati area.
The Council administers the Scouting program through seven districts, providing volunteer support, training, program opportunities, and administrative services such as membership and advancement records, new unit development, and unit fundraising opportunities.
A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, council operations are completely funded by the Friends of Scouting annual giving campaign, corporate sponsorships, and activity revenue such as the annual popcorn sale.
To learn more about Scouting America and the Dan Beard Council, visit danbeard.org.
To learn more about the Education Center at Camp Friedlander, read our ealier story, Scouting the Future of the Skilled Trades.