Another Step Forward in Scouting the Future of the Skilled Trades

“This center represents a bridge between Scouting and the future of our workforce,” said Andy Zahn, Scout Executive. “Through hands-on learning, mentorship, and exposure to the trades, we’re equipping young people with the skills, confidence, and direction they need to fill critical workforce gaps and build strong communities.”

Scouting America

The Dan Beard Council is the administrative body of Scouting America in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. With a geographic area of 12 counties in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky and an average annual membership of 10,000 families, the Dan Beard Council is one of the larger metropolitan councils in the country and the largest youth organization in the Cincinnati area.

The Council administers the Scouting program through seven districts, providing volunteer support, training, program opportunities, and administrative services such as membership and advancement records, new unit development, and unit fundraising opportunities.

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, council operations are completely funded by the Friends of Scouting annual giving campaign, corporate sponsorships, and activity revenue such as the annual popcorn sale.

To learn more about Scouting America and the Dan Beard Council, visit danbeard.org.

