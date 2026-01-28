PHCC Educational Foundation Expands 2026 Scholarships to Support Plumbing and HVACR Training

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The rising cost of technical training continues to challenge individuals entering the plumbing and HVACR trades, particularly apprentices and early-career workers balancing family expenses and entry-level wages.

To help reduce that barrier, the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation is expanding its scholarship program in 2026, increasing both the number of awards and total funding available.

Expanded Scholarship Support for Apprentices and Students

The PHCC Educational Foundation plans to award 75 scholarships totaling $180,000 to support individuals pursuing careers in the plumbing-heating-cooling industry. Eligible applicants include plumbing and HVACR apprentices employed by PHCC—National Association member contractors, students enrolled in plumbing or HVAC programs at trade schools or community colleges, and college students pursuing degrees directly related to the industry.

Scholarship awards range from $1,500 to $10,000, with most awards set at $3,000, helping offset tuition, fees, and other education-related expenses that can slow or derail career progress.

Simple Application Process With Contractor Involvement

The scholarship application is available now at phccfoundation.org/scholarships. Applicants must answer five questions outlining their interest in the plumbing-heating-cooling industry and submit a letter of recommendation.

Apprentices may obtain recommendations from their PHCC member contractor employer, reinforcing the connection between workforce development and contractor-led training. Trade school and college students may submit recommendations from an instructor or academic advisor. All application materials must be submitted by May 1.

Industry-Funded Investment in Workforce Development

The PHCC Educational Foundation’s scholarship program is funded through contributions from contractors and support from corporate partners, including A. O. Smith, Bradford White Corporation, Delta Faucet Company, Ferguson Cares Foundation, Home Depot Pro, InSinkErator, RIDGID, Scorpion Home Services Marketing, State Water Heaters, and Sterling (a Kohler Brand).

“We don’t want to see talented people forced to step away from training simply because of cost,” said John Zink, Vice President of Development and Communications for the PHCC Educational Foundation. “These scholarships help to remove that obstacle. That can mean helping an apprentice get enrolled, supporting a technician trying to advance, or allowing an employer to redirect training dollars where they’re needed most. At the end of the day, it’s about strengthening careers and building a more sustainable workforce for our industry.”

Information on the Foundation’s training and educational programs can be found at phccfoundation.org.