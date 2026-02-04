PHCC Expands Online Training with New Communication and Sales Courses

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation has expanded its online training catalog to include new communication and sales-focused courses designed to help contractors develop high-performing teams and support long-term business growth.

The new offerings are available through the PHCC Academy® and are delivered in partnership with ServiceSkills and the Quality Service Contractors (QSC) group. The courses are aimed at addressing a common challenge for P-H-C contractors: ensuring technicians, office staff, and managers have the communication skills needed to build customer trust, handle objections, and clearly convey value.

Role-Specific Training for the Entire Team

The PHCC Educational Foundation has licensed a series of ServiceSkills courses built around short, focused lessons with interactive video and real-world jobsite applications. The self-paced format allows participants to complete training on their own schedule, including access via smartphones and tablets.

The ServiceSkills courses are organized by role and require no prerequisites:

Technicians and Apprentices

Designed for field staff who interact directly with customers and coworkers, these courses focus on customer service, workplace communication, and professional relationship skills critical to day-to-day success.

Human Resources and Leadership

Geared toward managers, HR professionals, and team leaders, this track emphasizes building high-performing teams, fostering respectful workplaces, and strengthening internal communication.

Administrative and Office Staff

Intended for office employees who want to improve professional communication and deliver a more consistent customer experience.

Online Version of 'Seal the Deal' Targets Field Sales Conversations

In addition to the ServiceSkills content, the Foundation has adapted QSC’s in-person “Seal the Deal” program into a self-paced, online course. The training is designed specifically for HVAC technicians and plumbers working in the field.

The course focuses on practical sales conversations, including how to present solutions, respond to budget pushback, and explain the necessity of recommended work. By strengthening these skills, contractors can help technicians move beyond technical explanations and toward value-based discussions that support business growth.

Bridging the Gap Between Technical Skill and Customer Trust

The training addresses a key gap many contractors see in the field: strong technical competence paired with uncertainty in customer communication. The courses emphasize building confidence, addressing concerns clearly, and ensuring customers understand both the scope and value of the work being performed.

“Properly educating and training technicians, apprentices, and office professionals for industry-focused work is incredibly important. But, if they don’t possess the confidence to communicate and negotiate effectively, they risk falling behind in their careers,” said Dan Quinonez, Executive Director of the PHCC Educational Foundation. “Our members have expressed the need for courses focused on building their communication and sales skills, and we are proud to be able to offer professional development that can help them advance their career.”

Flexible Enrollment Options for Contractors

Individual courses vary in price and are also available as bundled options for business owners enrolling multiple employees. Participants receive a certificate of completion upon finishing each course, with no formal examination required.

More information and course enrollment details are available at phccacademy.org/courses.