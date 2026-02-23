Dallas ISD Students Get Real-World Pump System Training from SFA Saniflo

EDISON, NJ — SFA Saniflo USA, a division of Group SFA and a global manufacturer of above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps and lift stations, recently partnered with the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) to deliver hands-on plumbing education and product training to high school students preparing for careers in the skilled trades.

The multi-day training sessions were led by Saniflo Assistant Technical Manager Michael Cerna at Career Institute North, one of four tuition-free career and technical education campuses within the district.

Hands-On Exposure to Real-World Pump Applications

The sessions introduced students to Saniflo’s waste and drainage pump systems, focusing on how above-floor plumbing technology can solve installation challenges in both residential and commercial environments.

Students reviewed case studies demonstrating applications such as pet salons, coffee shops, RVs, backyard structures and commercial remodels—projects where traditional gravity drainage may be difficult or cost-prohibitive.

“With traditional plumbing, some installations can seem impossible until you know the right solutions exist,” says Cerna. “By introducing students to Saniflo early in their training, we’re helping them understand how our systems can solve real-world challenges in residential and commercial applications. These students are the future of the industry, and it’s important they graduate knowing what’s possible.”