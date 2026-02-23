Dallas ISD Students Get Real-World Pump System Training from SFA Saniflo
Key Highlights
-
Hands-on training connects students with real-world above-floor plumbing solutions
-
Donated macerators and drain pumps provide ongoing classroom installation experience
-
Partnership supports workforce development and early brand familiarity within the next generation of plumbers
EDISON, NJ — SFA Saniflo USA, a division of Group SFA and a global manufacturer of above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps and lift stations, recently partnered with the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) to deliver hands-on plumbing education and product training to high school students preparing for careers in the skilled trades.
The multi-day training sessions were led by Saniflo Assistant Technical Manager Michael Cerna at Career Institute North, one of four tuition-free career and technical education campuses within the district.
Hands-On Exposure to Real-World Pump Applications
The sessions introduced students to Saniflo’s waste and drainage pump systems, focusing on how above-floor plumbing technology can solve installation challenges in both residential and commercial environments.
Students reviewed case studies demonstrating applications such as pet salons, coffee shops, RVs, backyard structures and commercial remodels—projects where traditional gravity drainage may be difficult or cost-prohibitive.
“With traditional plumbing, some installations can seem impossible until you know the right solutions exist,” says Cerna. “By introducing students to Saniflo early in their training, we’re helping them understand how our systems can solve real-world challenges in residential and commercial applications. These students are the future of the industry, and it’s important they graduate knowing what’s possible.”
Donated Equipment Supports Ongoing Classroom Training
In addition to classroom instruction, Saniflo donated working product units—including the Saniaccess 3 macerating pump and the Saniswift Pro gray water pump—to provide students with continued hands-on experience beyond the training sessions. The company also supplied branded educational materials to reinforce product knowledge and installation best practices.
As part of the partnership, Saniflo plans to further support the program by donating demonstration displays that simulate real plumbing systems. These working displays will allow students to observe pump operation and system performance in a controlled classroom setting.
Supporting the Skilled Trades Workforce Pipeline
Dallas ISD launched its Career Institute program to help address workforce shortages and provide students with industry-recognized certifications prior to graduation. The plumbing curriculum is part of the district’s construction cluster, which also includes electrical, carpentry, HVAC and other skilled trades programs.
“Partnering with industry leaders like SFA Saniflo helps us break down misconceptions about plumbing and show students how modern, innovative, and in-demand this career really is,” says Guillermo Michel, Career Institute Coordinator. “These experiences make the learning more real, more engaging, and more aligned with what students will encounter in the workforce.”
Additional collaboration opportunities with other Dallas ISD campuses are currently being explored.
“Our goal is long-term,” Cerna adds. “If these students remember the Saniflo name and understand how our systems work, they’ll carry that knowledge with them throughout their careers. That, in turn, will benefit the entire industry.”