Famous Supply Opens 25,000-Square-Foot J-TEC Training Center in Northeast Ohio
Key Highlights
-
12 live training labs designed to replicate real-world installation and service conditions
-
Hydronics-focused education featuring nationally recognized expert John Siegenthaler, P.E
-
CEU-accredited and workforce development programs aimed at strengthening contractor competitiveness and attracting new talent
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH — Famous Supply officially celebrated the grand opening of The Jay Blaushild Training & Education Center (J-TEC), welcoming more than 500 customers, vendor partners, community leaders and associates to its new 25,000-square-foot training facility in Maple Heights (Cleveland), Ohio.
The full-day event showcased J-TEC’s capabilities as a dedicated hands-on training center for HVAC, plumbing, hydronics and HVAC professionals.
Attached to Famous Supply’s Cleveland Regional Distribution Center, J-TEC features three classrooms, 12 fully equipped hands-on training labs and a 300+ seat Legacy Event Room. Attendees toured the labs, the Regional Distribution Center and its AutoStore system, while participating in live product demonstrations and networking opportunities.
Advanced Technology, Real-World Application
J-TEC was designed to mirror real-world installation, troubleshooting and service environments. Each of the 12 dedicated labs allows contractors and technicians to train on live systems and immediately apply what they learn in the field.
The center is staffed by J-TEC Famous University trainers and supported by leading manufacturer partners, creating a training environment focused on practical skill development and up-to-date product knowledge.
A Full Day of Training and Industry Expertise
Grand opening highlights included:
- Hands-on lab demonstrations led by J-TEC Famous University trainers and manufacturer partners
- Vendor meet-and-greets with leading suppliers across HVAC, hydronics and plumbing
- Boiler training sessions led by Charles Phillips
- Hydronics and domestic hot water system intensives led by Cody Mack and nationally recognized hydronics expert John Siegenthaler, P.E.
- An official ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leaders and community partners
- A keynote presentation from John Siegenthaler, P.E., titled “The Time is RIGHT, Why Now is the Best Time to Offer Hydronic-Based Systems”
The celebration concluded with an evening social event, giving contractors, vendors and Famous associates additional time to connect and collaborate.
Advancing Contractor Success Through Famous University
J-TEC serves as the flagship home of Famous University, offering CEU-accredited courses, technical certifications, business training and Build-a-Tech workforce development programs.
Training opportunities cover residential and commercial HVAC systems, refrigeration certifications, ductless systems, boiler troubleshooting, hydronics, backflow prevention, tank and tankless water heating, and HVAC electrical controls.
Contractors can explore upcoming classes and enroll at: www.famous-supply.com/j-tec.
A Transformational Investment in the Trades
Jay Blaushild, second-generation leader and Chairman of Famous Supply, was widely respected for his commitment to training and education in the trades. He believed investing in people—both associates and customers—built confidence, strengthened craftsmanship and drove long-term success. That philosophy continues through Famous University and J-TEC, where practical, hands-on learning supports today’s HVAC and plumbing professionals.
“With over 500 attendees joining us to celebrate, the response from our customers and partners confirms what we believed from the beginning, there is nothing more important than investing in training and the future of the skilled trades,” said Marc Blaushild, CEO & Chairman of Famous Supply. “J-TEC represents our long-term commitment to helping contractors grow, compete, and win.”
In addition to contractor training, J-TEC will support community partnerships, workforce development initiatives and educational programs designed to introduce the next generation to careers in the skilled trades.
To learn more about J-TEC, visit: www.famous-supply.com/j-tec.