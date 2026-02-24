Famous Supply Opens 25,000-Square-Foot J-TEC Training Center in Northeast Ohio

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH — Famous Supply officially celebrated the grand opening of The Jay Blaushild Training & Education Center (J-TEC), welcoming more than 500 customers, vendor partners, community leaders and associates to its new 25,000-square-foot training facility in Maple Heights (Cleveland), Ohio.

The full-day event showcased J-TEC’s capabilities as a dedicated hands-on training center for HVAC, plumbing, hydronics and HVAC professionals.

Attached to Famous Supply’s Cleveland Regional Distribution Center, J-TEC features three classrooms, 12 fully equipped hands-on training labs and a 300+ seat Legacy Event Room. Attendees toured the labs, the Regional Distribution Center and its AutoStore system, while participating in live product demonstrations and networking opportunities.

Advanced Technology, Real-World Application

J-TEC was designed to mirror real-world installation, troubleshooting and service environments. Each of the 12 dedicated labs allows contractors and technicians to train on live systems and immediately apply what they learn in the field.