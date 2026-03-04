National Careers in Trades Week Spotlights Opportunities in Essential Industries

CHANTILLY, VA — National Careers in Trades Week (April 6–10, 2026) arrives at a pivotal time for workers seeking careers with strong pay, benefits, and stability. While many US jobs remain stagnant, openings in skilled trades are growing steadily due to major infrastructure and industrial projects nationwide.

Skilled Trades Show Strong Growth and Earnings

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) forecasts faster-than-average job growth for skilled trades through 2034. Construction alone will see more than 600,000 openings annually, with a median wage of $58,000—higher than the overall US median. Unlike many college paths, trade careers generally avoid debt while providing immediate income, benefits, and long-term security. According to the Construction Labor Research Council, wages nationwide are rising over 4% as employers compete to attract and retain skilled workers.

Young Workers Are Considering Trades Over College

Research by Wakefield Research for the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA) shows 75% of teens aged 13–18 would consider a trade career over college. Key motivators include competitive pay, benefits, and paid apprenticeships (30%), promotion potential (24%), and knowing their work contributes to essential economic needs (21%).

“Skilled professions offer rewarding career opportunities for all people, including young adults, women, veterans, and anyone looking for a career change,” said SMACNA CEO Frank Wall. “The wages and job security in trade careers offer faster paths to home ownership, upward mobility, and retirement savings than many traditional routes.”

Industry-Wide Collaboration Highlights Trades Careers

In addition to sheet metal and HVAC sectors, leading trade organizations joining National Careers in Trades Week include the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART), International Training Institute (ITI), Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), National Energy Management Institute (NEMI), National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), and the Sheet Metal Occupational Health Institute Trust (SMOHIT).

Electrical and HVAC Careers Deliver Purpose and Stability

“A career in the electrical industry offers more than a paycheck,” said NECA CEO David Long. “It provides purpose, stability, and opportunity. Electrical construction professionals build the systems that power our economy, keep communities safe, and light homes and businesses. With high-quality training, competitive wages, and clear paths for advancement, these careers transform lives while supporting a connected and sustainable future.”

Highlighting Jobs Essential to Infrastructure

National Careers in Trades Week showcases roles critical to national and global infrastructure projects—including chip plants, stadiums, healthcare facilities, factories, and data centers. Skilled trades cover a wide spectrum, requiring specialized training or apprenticeships in construction, manufacturing, energy, and transportation. Key roles include sheet metal workers, HVAC technicians, electricians, pipefitters, welders, plumbers, masons, and carpenters.

“No matter how much technology changes, the need for skilled tradespeople never goes away,” said SMART General President Michael Coleman. “From hospitals to schools to commercial buildings, SMART members are building the country. National Careers in Trades Week is a chance to spotlight the career paths and opportunities available across our industry—and beyond.”

To learn more about National Careers in Trades Week and find out how you can participate, visit www.smacna.org/news/careers-in-trade.

Research Methodology

The 2026 Wakefield Research survey for SMACNA included 500 US parents of high school or college students, conducted January 13–21, 2026, via email invitation and online survey.