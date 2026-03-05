Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Awards $2M to US High School Skilled Trades Teachers

LOS ANGELES, CA — Outstanding US public high school skilled trades teachers can now apply for a share of $2 million in cash prizes through the 2026 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Applications open March 3, with a deadline of Friday, May 1, at HFTforschoolsprize.org.

Since its launch in 2017, the prize has awarded over $10 million to 183 teachers and their programs, supporting high-quality trades education nationwide. This year, in honor of the program’s 10th anniversary, the total prize pool rises from $1.5 million to $2 million. Twenty-five public high school teachers and their programs will be recognized, with winners announced this fall.

Celebrating a Decade of Skilled Trades Excellence

“For the past 10 years, we have been honored to celebrate remarkable skilled trades teachers across the United States,” said Danny Corwin, Executive Director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “Given the escalating shortage of skilled trades professionals, the work of high school skilled trades teachers is more urgent and important than ever.”

Harbor Freight Tools for Schools aims to increase awareness, support, and investment in skilled trades education. Its flagship Prize for Teaching Excellence highlights exceptional instruction and recognizes educators who inspire students to pursue trades careers after graduation.

Recognizing Exceptional Teachers and Programs

The prize, founded by Harbor Freight Tools owner Eric Smidt, honors teachers who combine technical knowledge with leadership, collaboration, and real-world curriculum. “We’re incredibly grateful for the difference these outstanding teachers are making every day in preparing the next generation of tradespeople,” Smidt said.

The top five grand prize winners will receive $100,000 each, with $30,000 for the teacher and $70,000 for their program. An additional 20 winners will receive $75,000 each, divided $25,000 for the teacher and $50,000 for their program. Teachers whose policies prevent personal prize receipt may still apply on behalf of their school’s skilled trades program.

Exemplifying Hands-On Learning

The best programs showcase what great hands-on teaching and learning should look like: passionate instructors, skills in leadership and collaboration, and curricula aligned with real-world skilled trades pathways. These awards ensure that more students have access to career-ready education in the trades.

To learn more visit HFTforschoolsprize.org.