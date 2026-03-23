PHCC Indiana Launches Jail-Based HVAC Training to Build Workforce Pipeline

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — A new seven-week training initiative from the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors - National Association (PHCC) Indiana Chapter is taking aim at two persistent challenges: workforce shortages in the trades and successful re-entry for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Developed in partnership with the PHCC Educational Foundation, the program delivers HVAC and plumbing pre-apprenticeship training inside the Hamilton County Jail, giving participants a pathway to employment upon release.

Hands-On Training Targets Workforce Gaps

Adapted from PHCC Academy’s online curriculum, the program introduces inmates to core HVAC and plumbing fundamentals before they re-enter the workforce. The goal is to build a pipeline of entry-level technicians ready to step into apprentice roles.

Participants receive instruction in safety, applied math and the tools and materials used in the field, along with foundational concepts such as refrigeration cycles—critical knowledge for today’s HVAC systems.

With the industry facing ongoing labor shortages, programs like this offer contractors another avenue to identify and develop new talent.

Structured Re-Entry Program Supports Career Readiness

The training is part of the Hamilton County Jail’s TOWER (Transitioning Opportunities for Work, Education and Reality) initiative, which focuses on preparing inmates for life after incarceration.

In addition to trade training, participants have access to career fairs, resume-building support and other professional development resources designed to ease the transition back into the workforce.

The first cohort—eight inmates with non-violent offenses—began training in March. Participation requires demonstrated interest in the trades and program approval, and demand has already created a waiting list.

Flexible Training Model Improves Completion Rates

The course is delivered through weekly, two-hour in-person sessions led by PHCC Indiana, with additional flexibility built into the program.

If a participant is released before completing the training, the PHCC Educational Foundation will enroll them in the online pre-apprenticeship course at no cost, allowing them to finish their coursework and stay on track for employment.

“When we first introduced our pre-apprentice courses, we opted for the online mode to offer participants flexibility,” said Dan Quinonez, the Executive Director of the PHCC Educational Foundation. “We’ve now identified a group of hardworking men looking to course correct and find a good job; we’re happy to meet them in a way that best supports them. Our educational catalog is comprehensive and designed to inspire individuals to find their way in the trades, so this initiative is a perfect fit for our overall goal.”

Contractor Connections Create Hiring Opportunities

Program leaders are working to connect graduates directly with PHCC member contractors to help bridge the gap between training and employment.

Chuck Gillespie, PHCC Indiana Executive Director, is overseeing the program and will issue certificates to participants who complete the course.

“This is an extraordinary program and an opportunity for inmates to get a second chance in life,” said Gillespie. “By offering these individuals the life skills and professional training, we’re helping to prepare them for future employment in the trades.”

To support that transition, PHCC Indiana is coordinating interview opportunities with local contractors for program graduates.

“While we cannot promise they will get hired, we can do our best to set them up for success,” added Gillespie.

Industry Shortage Drives Need for New Talent Pipelines

The plumbing, heating and cooling industry continues to face a long-term labor shortage at both the state and national levels. Projections indicate the US could be short as many as 225,000 HVAC technicians by 2027, driven by retirements, declining participation in vocational training and increased demand for services.

By introducing trade skills earlier—and to nontraditional candidate pools—programs like this aim to expand the workforce while giving individuals a viable path to stable, skilled employment.

To learn more about the PHCC Academy’s courses or to enroll, visit: phccacademy.org/courses/.